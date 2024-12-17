Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia recently ended their relationship after dating for nearly three years. The duo first met on the sets of Bigg Boss 14 and later had a love-hate relationship that gradually bloomed into love. However, a few months back, they decided to part ways. In a recent interview with Telly Masala, the actress indirectly accused Eijaz of being a "narcissist" and clarified that religion was never an issue between them. In a new development, Eijaz Khan has responded to the allegations through a statement issued by his spokesperson. Was ‘Religion’ Behind Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia’s Break-Up? Actress Addresses Viral Rumour Around Their Split and Reveals Real Reason!.

Eijaz Khan Reacts to Ex Pavitra Punia’s Recent Comments

Eijaz Khan has reacted to his ex Pavitra Punia's recent statements regarding conversion through a statement issued by his spokesperson. He said that Eijaz Khan comes from a family where there are people from all religions. Having spent over three decades in the industry, the actor respects and celebrates festivals from different religions and the same can be seen through his social media post.

Eijaz Khan’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

Speaking about how Pavitra Punia's statements in her latest interview have affected Eijaz Khan's family, the spokesperson said, "His father has been getting calls from his friends asking if your son asked his girlfriend to convert to Islam. He is very hurt because he was the happiest when he learned about Eijaz and Pavitra’s relationship. Religion was never the criteria in their relationship, but somehow it is being dragged now that it is over". Backing the statements, the spokesperson revealed that Eijaz Khan has been to Tirupati Balaji and Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings during the release of his new projects.

The spokesperson stated that Pavitra Punia's comments are being misrepresented to portray Eijaz Khan in a negative light, even though the actress has denied the conversion thing. He said, "In the interview, when Pavitra was asked if religion was one of the major reasons for their breakup and she categorically said, ‘No, absolutely not. Religion was never any problem,’ and that she had herself said in the beginning of their relationship that she will not convert. Now only the part about conversion is being used, and the rest has been omitted." Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Break-Up: Bigg Boss 14 Fame Couple Confirms Split After Three Years of Dating.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's romance began with major conflicts inside Bigg Boss 14. They continued their relationship outside the house until parting ways in 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).