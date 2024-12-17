New Delhi, December 17: POCO has launched two new smartphones in India, which include the POCO M7 Pro 5G and the POCO C75 5G. The POCO M7 Pro 5G features an AMOLED display, a MediaTek processor, and a 50MP Sony camera with optical image.

The POCO C75 5G offers a large display compared to the POCO M7 Pro 5G, a Snapdragon chipset, and a 50MP camera at an affordable price. The POCO M7 Pro comes with three colour options, which include Lunar Dust, Lavender Frost, and Olive Twilight. The POCO C75 5G also offers three colour options, which include Enchanted Green, Aqua Blue, and Silver Stardust. Vodafone Idea Rolls Out 5G Services in India Following MRO Guidelines.

POCO M7 Pro 5G And POCO C75 5G Specifications and Features

The POCO M7 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The display of the smartphone comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The POCO M7 Pro features a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor and a 2MP secondary camera. teh smartphone has 20MP front camera.

It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure and convenient access. The smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 and the POCO M7 Pro is equipped with a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The device comes with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support to enhance the audio experience.

The POCO C75 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor. It comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The POCO C75 5G features a 50MP main camera paired with a secondary lens, along with a 5MP front camera. iThe smartphone is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery which supports a 18W fast charging capability. The smartphone runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14 and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme 14x 5G Launch Tomorrow at 12 PM in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO M7 Pro 5G And POCO C75 5G Price and Availability

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is available in two variants. The variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at INR 13,999, while the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage comes at a price of INR 15,999. The Poco C75 5G is offered in a single variant, which includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and is priced at INR 7,999. All the prices mentioned above are launch prices. The Poco M7 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on December 20 at 12 PM through Flipkart. The Poco C75 5G will have its first sale a day earlier, on December 19 at 12 PM, also on Flipkart.

