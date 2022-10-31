New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/GPRC): Over the years, the makeup industry has expanded to include special effects and beauty techniques.

The emerging demand for professional beauty standards has led to the birth of many institutes and academies providing education in the beauty industry.

With many big names entering the field of beauty education, Fashion TV Salon Academy still remains on top, providing the best makeup and beauty courses in India, transforming the meaning of beauty education standards in the country.

Fashion TV Paris being an international brand has successfully established several business verticals across the country including food, lounge, bar, salon & academy, etc, and many more, and has recently inaugurated one franchise of FTV Salon Academy in Nagpur for the students who are looking forward to making their career in the field of beauty.

With the grand inauguration of FTV Salon Academy in Nagpur, Maharashtra on 28th October 2022, FTV Salon academy has successfully spread its wings in the nation again. The grand inauguration observed the gracious presence of Dr Prachi Kaushik (CEO, FTV Salon Academy) and Pawan Chikate & Roshani Chikate (Owner of FTV Salon Academy, Nagpur).

The inauguration covered a huge crowd gathering, with people coming to attend the event from different parts of the state. Many aspiring beauty students attended the event and were seen enrolling for the courses already, after witnessing the knowledge of the trainers and faculties, as well as the aesthetic ambiance of the academy.

Kashiff Khan (Managing Director of FTV India) was unfortunately not present during the inauguration but still he shared his blessings with an inspirational message for the students "We are working with a vision of opening more than 500 franchisees of FTV Salon Academy in India only, which will undoubtedly take the standard of the Beauty industry to new heights."

"It is an immense fortune for the students of Nagpur and nearby cities that they have got the opportunity to learn from the professionals of the Fashion TV Salon Academy and learn from the best trainers out there and get industry-level exposure. The objective of FTV Salon Academy is to provide an international standard professional education in Makeup and everything related to beauty courses, which was earlier overlooked by many famous academies in India." - Dr Prachi Kaushik, CEO of FTV Salon Academy (India)

"FTV Salon Academy in Nagpur is opened in the city with the very crystal clear mindset of providing the best beauty courses in Nagpur, be it a student or a working professional, beginner-level students can choose courses like the best makeup courses in Nagpur and for expert level, there are courses designed like best-advanced cosmetology courses in Nagpur." - Pawan Chikate (Owner of FTV Salon Academy, Nagpur)

Fashion TV Salon Academy has done a magnificent job in the field of beauty and makeup education. It has truly transformed the standard of knowledge provided to the students who are willing to pursue their careers in the beauty industry.

Earlier, the academies providing such courses hugely lack the resources and advanced equipment, which are the basic need for the students to learn and excel in the profession of beauty. Whereas, the courses designed by Fashion TV Salon Academy are chosen in such a manner that a student can learn everything from basic to advanced in makeup, hair, skin, etc. according to their own requirements, and get special training from International trainers, with an internationally recognized certificate provided by Fashion TV Paris.

FTV Salon Academy is certainly considered one of the best makeup academies in India because of multiple reasons. It is the only makeup institute in India that provides international certification with guaranteed placement in makeup and all its courses.

Students who pursue courses from FTV Salon Academy are trained by the best makeup teachers in India. They also get training from international trainers which help students learn makeup and other beauty courses from a different perspective, in order to help them get a better understanding of how the definition of beauty varies on an international level.

FTV Salon academy has the highest rate of placements in the beauty industry. Students who have completed their course from FTV Salon academy are now working with either big brands in the industry, or have started their own salon or studio.

So, if you are looking forward to starting a professional course in beauty and makeup, and want to give wings to your dreams, FTV Salon academy is undoubtedly the best choice.

