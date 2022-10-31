In Christianity, people pay reverence to all the known and unknown saints of the Church who have attained Heaven on November 1. The event is known as All Saints' Day, which should not be confused with All Souls' Day, observed on November 2. Also rendered in names like All Hallows' Day, the Feast of All Saints, the Feast of All Hallows, the Solemnity of All Saints and Hallowmas, the occasion is celebrated by the Roman Catholic Church, the Methodist Church, the Lutheran Church, and more annually with utmost faith. In the English Calendar, All Saints' Day 2022 falls on Tuesday, November 1. The pious day spreads the message that there is a spiritual connection between those in Heaven and on Earth. From Liturgical celebrations to the history of the holiday, everything has been covered below. When Is Halloween 2022? Know About the Date, Fascinating History, Activities and Significance of the Spooky Day!

All Saints' Day History & Significance

Feasts commemorating all the Christian martyrs were organized in many places from the 4th century near Easter and Pentecost observance. Then in the 9th century, some churches held the observance of All Saints' Day on November 1, which Pope Gregory IV extended to the entire Catholic Church. The present-day commemoration of the event is compulsorily marked by all Catholics who attend Mass on the Holy Day of Obligation. If seen in the Western Christian practice, the liturgical celebration of Hallowmas starts at Vespers, the service of the evening prayer of October 31, i.e. during All Hallows' Eve. It culminates at the close of November 1. On the following day, All Souls' Day commemorates the faithful departed.

The liturgical colour of the Feast of All Saints is white. Pious symbols associated with the event are a sheaf of wheat, Rayed Manus Dei or the Hand of God and symbols or images of individual saints. People observe the occasion through offerings in countries like Spain, Portugal and Mexico. At the same time, in nations like Belgium and Hungary, people take flowers to the graves of the departed relatives. In the years and decades that followed, different significant personalities in the church and government used their authority to make All Saints' Day an official observance in various Christian sects and denominations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2022 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).