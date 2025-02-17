PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17: The 13th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC Noida 2025 commenced with grandeur at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida, organized by the International Journalism Centre (IJC), Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT), and International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI).

This pioneering festival, the first of its kind in the world, has become a landmark event in the media industry, uniting journalists, filmmakers, media professionals, and students from India and abroad. Designed to honor and celebrate journalism, the festival truly embodies the spirit of being "of the journalist, by the journalists, for the journalists."

With a record-breaking 33 media and AVGC-related events, the festival serves as a vibrant platform for discussions on press freedom, ethical journalism, technological advancements in media, and the growing AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Festival President, President of ICMEI, and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, initiated and expressed his vision, stating: "Journalism is the pillar of democracy, and through this festival, we aim to spread the message of love, peace, and unity. The media has the power to bridge gaps and foster global harmony. The integration of AVGC into this festival is a step towards embracing the future of digital media and entertainment."

The event was graced by several renowned national and international dignitaries, each sharing their thoughts on the significance of journalism and media in today's world: Dr. Kiran Bedi, Former Governor of Puducherry, emphasized the role of journalism in shaping public opinion and holding authorities accountable. She stated: "A responsible media is the backbone of any democratic society. Truthful, unbiased, and ethical journalism must always be upheld. Festivals like GFJN inspire young journalists to embrace the core values of this noble profession."

Deepak Singhal, Former Chief Secretary, UP, spoke about the evolving nature of journalism, saying: "The digital era has transformed the way news is consumed. The challenge for today's journalists is to maintain authenticity amidst the rapid spread of misinformation." Cdr. K.L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General of Comoros, highlighted the global importance of ethical journalism and stated:

"Journalism has the power to influence international relations. Ethical reporting is essential in maintaining peace between nations."

Dr. Waiel Awwad, Senior Journalist from Syria, provided insights into journalism in conflict zones, saying:

"Reporting in war-torn areas comes with immense challenges. It is crucial that journalists remain fearless yet responsible in their pursuit of the truth." Aji Fatoumatta Joof, First Secretary, Gambia High Commission, shared her experience of media's role in diplomatic relations, noting: "Journalism is not just about reporting; it is about storytelling that educates and connects cultures worldwide."

Anil Sharda, Senior Journalist, narrated his experiences and emphasized: "Journalism should never be about sensationalism. Instead, it must be about facts, research, and impact." Sharmishtha Sharma, Senior Journalist, spoke on the need for gender balance in journalism, stating: "More women in media leadership positions will bring diverse perspectives and create a more inclusive media landscape."

Naveen Choudhary, Senior Journalist & Author, expressed his views on the future of journalism, saying: "With AI and technology shaping news consumption, it is imperative to uphold credibility and journalistic ethics." Aparna Moazzam, TV Anchor, stressed the importance of responsible television journalism, adding: "As journalists, we must ensure that we report with integrity and contribute to an informed society."

Alongside thought-provoking discussions, the festival featured prestigious releases, including: Poster Release: Shaheed Bhagat Singh Forum, honoring the legendary freedom fighter. Book Launch: Mere Bachpan Ka Chand by Dr. Dewakar Goel, reflecting on childhood memories and the evolving landscape of education.cThe event was skillfully anchored by Mehak Zaidi, Assistant Professor at AAFT School of Journalism & Mass Communication, who kept the audience engaged and inspired.

The 13th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC Noida 2025 set a new benchmark for media festivals worldwide. With its strong focus on journalistic integrity, media ethics, and technological advancements, the festival is expected to influence future generations of journalists and media professionals.

