Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 19: Asian Hospital Faridabad successfully hosted the 15th Asian Drawing Competition 2025, a vibrant annual tradition that brings together young artists from across the region. The event provided a creative platform for children to express their imagination through art.

This year, 280 children from Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad participated, filling the hospital campus with colours, creativity, and enthusiastic energy. The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Dr. N. K. Pandey, Mr. Anupam Pandey, Mrs. Padma Pandey, Dr. Prashant Pandey, Dr. Smriti Pandey, Mrs. Neha Pandey, Dr. Sumit Chakravarty, Dr. Meghna Sultania, and Mr. S. K. Jha. The judging panel comprised Dr. Vijaya Bali, Mrs. Soni Kataria, and Mrs. Preeti Sethi, who brought their expertise and a keen eye for creativity to the evaluation process.

The purpose of the competition was simple yet meaningful; to encourage children to explore their creativity, gain confidence, and experience the joy of creating something uniquely their own.

From early morning, participants arrived with their drawing kits and bright smiles, ready to bring their ideas to life. Themes were thoughtfully designed to spark curiosity and allow children to interpret them in their own style. Judges evaluated the artwork based on creativity, originality, clarity of expression, and overall presentation.

Participants competed across three age categories, and the level of talent displayed was truly remarkable. In the 6-8 years group, Pritish Das secured the first prize of ₹15,000, followed by Vaanya Aggarwal, who received the second prize of ₹10,000, and Akarash Jain, who won the third prize of ₹7,500. The 9-12 years group showcased equally impressive creativity, with Arishi Majumdar winning the first prize of ₹15,000, Soham Samanta earning the second prize of ₹10,000, and Aakriti Paul taking home the third prize of ₹7,500. In the 13-16 years category, Ujjan Jana emerged as the first-prize winner with ₹15,000, while Anandita Roy secured the second prize of ₹10,000, and Avishka Shukla received the third prize of ₹7,500.

To celebrate every participant, a small exhibition area was set up where parents, visitors, and staff could admire the artwork and appreciate the thought and effort behind each creation.Speaking about the significance of the event, Dr. N. K. Pandey, Chairman & Managing Director, Asian Hospital, said, "The drawing competition is one of the most cherished events at Asian Hospital. Every year, these children remind us of the power of imagination. Their art brings positivity and warmth to our environment, and we feel privileged to provide them with a platform where their creativity can grow."

Adding to this, Mr. Anupam Pandey, Director, shared, "Watching these young artists work with such sincerity and passion was truly heartening. Their enthusiasm is contagious. Events like these help children express themselves freely and build confidence, and we are committed to continuing such initiatives year after year."

The 15th Asian Drawing Competition 2025 concluded on a celebratory note, filled with applause, joy, and proud moments for both children and their families. The event highlighted Asian Hospital's ongoing commitment to community engagement, child development, and encouraging creative expression in young minds.

About Asian Hospital:

Asian Hospital is a renowned healthcare institution committed to providing exceptional medical services to patients. With a strong focus on patient-centric care, Asian Hospital has earned a reputation for excellence in various medical specialties. The hospital is committed to advancing the field of medicine through research, education, and innovation. Led by a team of highly skilled and compassionate professionals, the hospital strives to deliver the highest standards of healthcare while embracing innovation, technology, and global best practices.

