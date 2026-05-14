Business News | 173 Students Score Above 90 Percentage as ODM Educational Group Shines in CBSE 12th Result 2026

VMPL

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 14: The announcement of the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 has brought immense joy and pride to the ODM Educational Group family as students delivered exceptional performances across Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams. Continuing its strong legacy of academic excellence and holistic education, ODM students once again achieved remarkable results, reflecting the institution's consistent focus on nurturing confident, capable, and future-ready learners.

Also Read | IPL 2026: CSK Signs Dian Forrester as Injury Replacement for Jamie Overton.

This year's performance stands as a celebration of hard work, discipline, and collective effort. More than 173 students scored above 90% in the CBSE Class 12th examinations, highlighting students' dedication and the continued support of teachers and parents throughout the academic journey.

Medhansh Gupta emerged as the overall topper with an outstanding 97.8%, setting a remarkable benchmark for academic achievement. He was closely followed by six students, each of whom secured an impressive 97.6%: Armaan Kamal Patra, Subham Narayan Sahoo, Sanjana Agrawal, Shanpriyam Behera, Sukritee Pradhan, and Shradha Suman Swain. Their success reflects not only academic consistency but also determination, resilience, and focused preparation.

Also Read | Trump Mobile T1 Phone Shipping Starts This Week for Pre-Order Customers After Months of Delays.

Expressing his happiness on the occasion, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said, "The success of our students in the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 reflects their dedication, determination, and belief in their abilities. Every achievement represents the combined efforts of students, teachers, and parents who worked together throughout this journey."

This year also marked the introduction of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class XII evaluations, where answer scripts were digitally scanned and assessed by examiners through computer-based evaluation platforms. Focusing on the new marking system, Dr Minaketan said, "While digital evaluation marks a progressive move towards modernising the assessment process, the outcome this year has left many stakeholders seeking greater clarity and balance in evaluation standards. We believe every new system evolves through experience and refinement, and we remain hopeful that future assessment mechanisms will become more transparent, student-friendly, and aligned with learners' genuine academic efforts."

The results once again reflect the strength of ODM's CPX methodology, centred on Character, Potential, and Excellence. Through personalised mentoring, structured academic support, regular assessments, and continuous doubt-clearing sessions, ODM has consistently nurtured confident learners prepared to excel both academically and personally.

Congratulating students and educators across campuses, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, stated, "These achievements reaffirm ODM's vision of nurturing future leaders equipped with knowledge, values, and purpose. We are proud of every student who has contributed to this success story, and we remain committed to empowering young minds to achieve even greater milestones in the future."

As celebrations continue across ODM campuses following the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026, the institution once again reinforces its philosophy, "Grow with ODM," inspiring students to move ahead with confidence, ambition, and a strong sense of purpose.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)