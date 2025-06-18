2 Million AI Jobs by 2026 -- IIBM Institute Launches Online MBA and Online Doctorate (DBA) in Generative AI with Leading European University

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 18: With India projected to generate over 2 million jobs in Artificial Intelligence by 2026, the IIBM Institute of Business Management has announced the launch of fully online MBA and online Doctorate (DBA) programs in Generative AI, in collaboration with a leading European university.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Israel-Iran Tensions Rise.

This academic partnership marks a significant step toward closing India's widening AI skills gap, offering globally recognized qualifications designed to prepare professionals for leadership in an AI-powered economy.

Delivered entirely online, the programs combine strategic business education with advanced knowledge of Generative AI -- the breakthrough technology behind systems like ChatGPT, autonomous automation, and intelligent enterprise platforms. The initiative is aimed at mid-career professionals, managers, and entrepreneurs who are ready to lead AI transformation across industries.

Also Read | 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie's Spy Action Film Crosses USD 500 Million Mark Globally!.

" AI isn't the future anymore--it's now. We're building the next generation of leaders who can apply Generative AI not just in labs, but in boardrooms," said Vikas Maheshwari, CEO of IIBM Institute".

The launch comes at a time when India is rapidly positioning itself as a global AI talent hub. Major sectors--banking, healthcare, retail, logistics, manufacturing, and public services--are integrating AI into their operations, creating urgent demand for professionals who can drive innovation, manage digital disruption, and ensure ethical deployment.

These programs offer learners the opportunity to earn prestigious international degrees while gaining practical exposure to AI use cases, business transformation frameworks, and emerging global standards. The degrees are designed to provide immediate workplace relevance while enhancing long-term career mobility--both in India and globally.

By enabling professionals to upskill without leaving their jobs or home country, IIBM Institute is also addressing critical barriers in access to global education and executive learning. With this launch, the institute is not just offering a degree--it's opening a door to the most powerful career transformation of this decade.

Applications are now open for the July 2025

To apply or learn more, visit

Email: administration@iibmindia.in

Phone: +91-9319123456

Website: www.iibmindia.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)