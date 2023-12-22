ATK

New Delhi [India], December 22: Getting your two-wheeler insured is a smart move that protects you from unwanted expenses in case of accidents, theft, or damage. However, finding 2-wheeler insurance at unbelievable prices might seem like a dream, but it can be true. In this article, we'll explore how it's possible to get 2-wheeler insurance at unbeatable prices without compromising coverage.

Also Read | London-Bound British Airways Flight Returns to New Delhi Shortly After Takeoff Due to Indication of Fire.

How to Get 2-wheeler Insurance at Unbelievable Price

1. Choose the Right Coverage

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Cop Arrested for Raping Minor Girl, Dismissed From Service; Case Registered Under Pocso Act.

One of the best ways to get an affordable bike or car insurance price is by selecting the right coverage for your needs. While comprehensive coverage is great, it might not be necessary for every two-wheeler. So, for best results, assess your needs first and opt for 2-wheeler coverage that suits your usage pattern and budget.

2. Compare Different Coverages

Don't settle for the first insurance quote you come across. Bike or car insurance prices can be different among providers, so comparing different options and bike insurance charges is crucial. Use online comparison tools or contact multiple insurance companies to get quotes. This simple step can result in major savings.

3. Maintain a Good Riding Record

Your riding history is one of the major factors that insurance businesses consider when determining how much you'll pay for your premium. It means if your riding is spotless without any past accidents or claims, it can greatly help reduce the amount you pay for insurance as a premium. Being a careful and responsible rider saves you money on premiums and keeps you away from accidents in the first place.

4. No Claims Bonus (NCB)

Insurance companies reward safe riders with a No Claims Bonus (NCB). If you haven't made any claims in the previous policy period, you can avail discounts on your premium. This encourages safe riding and helps reduce the cost of insurance.

5. Install Security Devices

Installing security devices on your two-wheeler not only protects your bike but can also lower your insurance premium. Devices like alarms, immobilisers, or GPS trackers make your bike less attractive to thieves, reducing the risk for the insurance company.

6. Opt for Voluntary Deductibles

A deductible is the capital you pay before the insurance coverage comes in. Selecting a higher voluntary deductible can lower the premium. However, make sure you can afford to pay the deductible in case of a claim.

7. Online Renewals and Discounts

Many insurance companies offer discounts for online two wheeler insurance renewal. It saves them administrative costs, and they pass on the benefit to you. Additionally, keep an eye out for promotional discounts and offers that insurance companies may provide during specific periods.

8. Bundle Policies

If you have other insurance policies, think of bundling them with your two-wheeler insurance. Insurance providers often offer discounts to customers who buy multiple policies from them.

9. Add-ons

Many insurers offer add-ons that you can include in your policy. These add-ons can be beneficial in case you need extra coverage. Although they come at an added premium, adding certain options like zero depreciation, passenger cover, and engine protection can save you thousands of rupees in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Two-wheeler accidents can occur at any time and can be expensive without insurance. With the increased competition in the insurance sector, it is possible to get affordable and comprehensive two-wheeler insurance. You just need to do your homework and shop around, comparing rates and checking on the available add-ons. With online insurance, comparison websites and no-claim bonuses, it is now possible to secure two-wheeler insurance at unbelievable prices.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)