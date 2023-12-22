Gurugram, December 22: The police in Haryana have arrested an Exemplee Head Constable (EHC) for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Gurugram district, an official said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday. The girl's family filed a complaint on Friday after she disclosed the ordeal she went through.

The accused has been identified as Anoop Singh who was posted as EHC at Escort Guard of the Haryana Police. Taking cognisance, the Commissioner of Gurugram Police terminated Anoop Singh from his service. Haryana Horror: Armed Men Barge Into House, Gang-Rape Three Women in Front of Family Members in Panipat.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC including the Pocso Act, at Women Police Station (west) on Friday. On Friday, the victim's mother lodged a complaint at the police station stating that her daughter was working as a maid at Singh's house. The crime, as per the complaint, took place at the house. Assam Shocker: Mother of Month-Old Baby Gang-Raped and Killed at Her Home in Morigaon District.

"We have registered a case against the EHC, and he has been terminated from the service. We will ensure the trial of this case through a fast-track Pocso court for strict punishment," DCP Virender Vij said. The girl's statement under Section 164 of the CrPC was recorded before a Magistrate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).