Business News | 2026 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races Celebrates 50 Years with Hong Kong's Biggest-Ever 13-Day Dragon Boat Festival in June

NewsVoir

Hong Kong, May 15: One of Hong Kong's most iconic summer traditions is set to make waves once again as the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, organised by Hong Kong Tourism Board, return to Victoria Harbour this June, celebrating a landmark 50th anniversary with a spectacular edition.

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Running from 19 June to 1 July, the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival will bring a festive programme to the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, spanning 13 days through the Dragon Boat Festival and featuring traditional culture, interactive workshops and performances. Set against Hong Kong's world-famous skyline, the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races will bring together teams from around the globe on 27-28 June, transforming the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront into a vibrant hub of culture, sport and entertainment.

From Local Ritual to World Stage: Hong Kong's Dragon Boat Legacy

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The grand scale of the event belies its humble beginnings. What started five decades ago as a competitive extension of a local cultural ritual has evolved into a dynamic, citywide celebration that blends heritage with sports. Dragon boat racing in Hong Kong traces its roots to traditional rituals performed by fishing communities, where vessels were once used to dispel bad luck and pray for peace and safety. In 1976, the city hosted its first international race in Shau Kei Wan Typhoon Shelter, welcoming just 10 teams and marking the birth of modern international dragon boat racing.

Fast forward to today, and the event has grown into a truly global phenomenon and a competitive sport in the Asian Games. This year's races will welcome over 220 elite teams from 16 countries and regions over the two-day race schedule on 27-28 June, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as the Events Capital of Asia.

Beyond the Finish Line: A Harbourfront Party for All

What sets the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races apart is the way the celebration brings together culture, sports and entertainment on water and land. In addition to the exhilarating racing action, the event extends into the 13-day Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, running from Fridays to Wednesdays from 19 June to 1 July, with immersive experiences designed to appeal to visitors of all ages and interests.

From daytime discoveries to after-dark energy, the Avenue of Stars and Salisbury Garden in Tsim Sha Tsui are set to come alive with an all-day, diverse lineup of activities. The programme spans intangible cultural heritage workshops alongside contemporary highlights, including VR dragon boat paddling game, live music and stage performances. The hands-on sessions in particular spotlight time-honoured crafts passed down for centuries while adding a modern harbourfront buzz to the carnival experience.

A dedicated food-and-beverage offering will showcase festive favourites alongside Hong Kong street-food classics at the Dragon Boat Food Lane, while the harbourfront beverage Garden will add to the celebratory atmosphere. Tourists can enjoy a complimentary beverages and iced rice dumplings while soaking up the festive summer breeze. The display of a 22-meter dragon boat and themed photo spots will further transform the precinct into a colourful, festival-like playground.

Together, these elements reimagine the dragon boat tradition for a new generation, turning a sporting event into a multi-sensory cultural experience. The combination of thrilling racing and immersive programming reflects Hong Kong's signature "east-meets-west" identity, where centuries-old traditions sit comfortably alongside the city's modern energy.

Experience the Dragon Boat Festival Across Hong Kong

Beyond Victoria Harbour, the spirit of the Dragon Boat Festival can be felt across the city. In Tai O, the centuries-old Dragon Boat Water Parade continues a unique ritual tradition, where sacred sampans carrying deity statues are towed through the village waterways--a practice recognised as part of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2011.

Meanwhile, local dragon boat races will take place in neighbourhoods across Hong Kong, from the scenic seaside of Stanley and the bustling fishing village of Aberdeen to the verdant landscapes of Sai Kung and the serene Shing Mun River in Sha Tin. Each offers its own distinct character and community atmosphere, welcoming visitors from near and far to discover Hong Kong's diverse charm.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities. The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

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