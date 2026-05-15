PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives F-16 Escort As He Arrives on Five-Nation Tour (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday, May 15, on the first leg of his five-nation tour, where his aircraft was escorted by UAE F-16 fighter jets after entering the country’s airspace. The visual of the fighter jets accompanying the Prime Minister’s plane was shared in a video circulated by ANI.

After landing in Abu Dhabi, Modi received a ceremonial guard of honour. He was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscoring the close diplomatic ties between India and the United Arab Emirates. PM Narendra Modi to Visit UAE Today, Kick Off Five-Nation Tour to Focus on Energy Security and Trade Partnerships.

PM Narendra Modi Receives F-16 Escort in UAE

#WATCH | UAE F16 jets escort PM Narendra Modi's aircraft as it enters UAE airspace. pic.twitter.com/mTESpw9tdM — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

PM Modi UAE Visit: F-16 Escort Before Landing

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival, UAE F-16 jets flew alongside his aircraft as it entered Emirati airspace. The escort is considered a ceremonial and diplomatic gesture often extended to visiting heads of government or state. Video footage showed the fighter jets flying parallel to the Prime Minister’s aircraft before it landed in Abu Dhabi.

Bilateral Talks on Key Issues

During the visit, Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are expected to hold discussions on bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy sector, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest. India and the UAE maintain close strategic and economic ties, with cooperation spanning trade, energy, investment, technology and defence. PM Narendra Modi Is World’s Most Popular Politician, Says Norway’s Financial Newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

The UAE visit marks the beginning of Modi’s five-nation diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening India’s engagement with key international partners. Officials said the visit will focus on expanding economic cooperation and reviewing progress on existing bilateral initiatives between the two countries.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).