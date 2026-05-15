Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Global Launch Date Tipped for May 28; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications

Xiaomi is reportedly preparing for the global debut of its next-generation T-series smartphones, with the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro expected to launch on 28 May. According to recent leaks, the Chinese manufacturer is also considering an international release for the Xiaomi 17 Max, a high-end model scheduled to arrive in China later this month. These upcoming devices are positioned to target the premium market segment, featuring significant upgrades in processing power, battery capacity, and display technology.

The 17T series marks a continuation of Xiaomi's strategy to offer flagship-level specifications at slightly more accessible price points than its primary numbered series. While the T-series has seen a hiatus in certain markets like India since the Mi 11T, the 2026 lineup is expected to bring a more aggressive push into European and Asian regions. Although Xiaomi has not yet officially confirmed the launch schedule, industry tipsters suggest a simultaneous release for the two core models. Xiaomi 17T Leaks: New Details Revealed As Smartphone Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch.

Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro Specifications and Hardware

The standard Xiaomi 17T is rumoured to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset. To support extended usage, it is expected to house a large 6,500mAh battery. The device will likely carry a triple rear camera configuration, maintaining the brand’s focus on versatile mobile photography.

The higher-tier Xiaomi 17T Pro is tipped to offer more robust hardware, including a 6.83-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and the more powerful Dimensity 9500 SoC. This model is expected to feature a 7,000mAh battery paired with 100W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Max is anticipated to lead the range with a 6.9-inch display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a massive 8,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17 Pro Prices and Market Availability

Pricing leaks for the European market suggest a premium positioning for the new series. The Xiaomi 17T is expected to start at approximately EUR 749 (around INR 83,600) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Pro model is rumoured to cost around EUR 999 (roughly INR 1,11,500) for the 12GB and 512GB configuration. Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T Release Soon Globally; Check Expected Specifications.

For the Indian market, if the devices are released, the vanilla Xiaomi 17T is expected to be priced under INR 70,000. Any potential launch in the region is likely to follow the introduction of the Redmi Turbo 5. While the global rollout of the Xiaomi 17 Max remains under evaluation, it is expected to represent the pinnacle of the 17-series family in terms of both performance and price.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).