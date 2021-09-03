Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The latest CII-ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey underscores how radically COVID-19 has altered homebuyers preferences, with the second wave being a significant change catalyst.

For the first time, affordable housing is the lowest priority, with more than 34 per cent respondent home seekers focused on properties priced between INR 90 lakh and INR 2.5 Cr.

While 35 percent favour properties priced between INR 45-90 lakh, just 27 percent respondents voted in favour of affordable housing (priced

