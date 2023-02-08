Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/ATK): STG Group, a leading real estate developer in the country, recently announce the launch of their latest residential project - Star Living situated at the heart of Thane.

The 20th Real Estate and Housing Finance Expo, organized by CREDAI-MCHI 2023 from 3rd to 6th February in Thane, was graced by the presence of Maharashtra's Chief Minister Shri. Eknath Shinde. The legendary cricketer Kapil Dev who desirably has invested in STG's luxurious 72-storey tower Star living was also present with other elite VIP's of the real estate industry.

This luxurious 72 Storey tower at Teen Hath Naka has created a huge buzz among property buyers in Thane and has grabbed the attention of many visitors at the at CREDAI MCHI Property Expo.

The Star Living tower offers 2BHK, 3BHK to 6 BHK apartments with modern amenities and contemporary designs. Located in a strategic location, this state-of-the-art complex boasts easy access to business hubs, shopping malls, educational institutes, entertainment centres and much more. The vibrant locality provides a great opportunity for investors and home buyers alike. Crowned with a five-level club spanning 51,000 square feet and boasting over 40+ grand amenities, this unique structure features a first-of-its-kind 360-degree infinity pool perched atop its highest level at a staggering 770 feet. Additionally, the expansive green spaces that surround the building add to its beauty and make it an ideal living space for those who seek a sophisticated living.

The 20th Real Estate and Housing Finance Expo, organized by CREDAI-MCHI 2023 was a great success and many property buyers gained advantage of the 4 day event with 100+ projects displayed in the event.

