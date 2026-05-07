Business News | 86% of GCC NRIs Show Stable Financial Outlook Despite 41% Citing Geopolitical Risks: Report

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Despite geopolitical uncertainty, 86 per cent of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region reported stable or improved confidence, signalling their financial outlook anchored in long-term earning visibility rather than short-term market movements.

According to an Equirus Wealth survey report, these investors are not retreating but are instead recalibrating their financial strategies. "Despite global uncertainty, 86% report stable or improved confidence -- anchored in long-term earning visibility," the report noted.

Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Historic Acting Debut: How Neetu Kapoor and Daughter Laughed Their Way Into 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'.

While 83 per cent of respondents acknowledged the impact of global developments, their reactions remained defensive and disciplined. Rather than exiting the market, investors were choosing to save more and reduce discretionary spending while maintaining a firm conviction in the Indian economy.

Across the surveyed group, the mean financial confidence score stood at 3.50 out of 5. This figure reflected a cohort that is neither uniformly bullish nor fearful. While 45 per cent of respondents maintained a cautious-neutral stance, another 46 per cent reported high levels of long-term optimism. Only a small fraction, under 10 per cent, reported low confidence levels.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, May 7, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

"The year-on-year trend is the most reassuring signal in the data set: 53% report stable confidence, 33% report improvement, and only 14% report a decline. In the context of heightened geopolitical activity, global rate cycles, and sustained GCC labour market pressures, this stability is remarkable and reflects the long-term earning horizon of the cohort rather than short-term market sentiment," the survey report noted.

Risk perception among the investors is currently dominated by visible macro factors. Regional geopolitical instability was cited by 41 per cent as the single biggest risk, followed by inflation at 23 per cent and global market volatility at 13 per cent.

Notably, job and visa security, historically a primary concern for expatriates in the GCC, ranked fourth at 12 per cent. This indicated a structural confidence in individual income stability despite the broader macro tensions.

"The portfolio reallocation data is the most actionable finding in the survey. A decisive bifurcation has emerged: Indian equities and mutual funds are being accumulated aggressively (73% of respondents increasing exposure), while real estate in India is being exited in large numbers (40% reducing). This is not cyclical rebalancing -- it is a structural migration from physical to financial assets," the survey highlighted.

The survey highlighted that 45 per cent of respondents were reducing their exposure to physical assets, signalling a major shift toward financial portfolios. This trend extended to remittance patterns, which have evolved from traditional family support to strategic capital allocation.

"Investment in India (27%) and retirement planning (22%) together account for 50% of stated remittance intent -- ahead of family support (26%), which historically dominated. This transition from obligation-led to strategy-driven remittances marks India's consolidation as the primary wealth creation geography for GCC NRIs," the survey said.

The forward investment stance remained active, with 75 per cent of the community identifying as either active long-term or balanced investors. Only 10 per cent of the cohort operated in a pure capital preservation mode. This indicated a community that continued to engage with the markets and viewed India as the central geography for wealth creation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)