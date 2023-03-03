New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): India's tea exports are expected to achieve more than 95 per cent of the set targets of USD 883 million despite various geo-political, geo-economic and logistical challenges in 2022-23, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The logistics impediments such as availability of containers, among others, have been smoothened out, the ministry said in a release Thursday.

India's tea exports have been competing strongly in the international markets and have been able to create a niche for themselves.

India is the second largest tea producer and largest black tea producer with production at around 1,350 million kg and is self-sufficient to meet domestic requirements and export obligations.

India is also the largest consumer of black tea and consumes around 18 per cent of the total world tea consumption.

Indian teas are exported to various destinations and are the fourth largest tea exporter catering to a large number of domestic consumers.

The Indian tea Industry employs 1.16 million workers directly and an equal number of people are associated with it indirectly.

India as a whole contributes 23 per cent to the global tea output. (ANI)

