WPL 2026 Points Table: The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has commenced with high-intensity action, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants emerge as the early frontrunners. Following the opening round of fixtures at the DY Patil Stadium, both sides remain undefeated, capitalising on a mix of veteran international experience and breakout domestic talent. Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who secured their second title in March 2025, currently sit in third place after split results in their opening two matches. Check the updated WPL 2026 points table with net run rate below. Where to Watch Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Live Streaming.

The WPL 2026 season continues its double round-robin format, with all five teams playing each other twice. The first phase of the competition is currently being held in Navi Mumbai, with the action scheduled to shift to Vadodara on 19 January. The team finishing at the top of the standings will earn direct entry into the final on 5 February. The second and third-placed teams will face off in the Eliminator on 3 February to determine the second finalist. TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Updates.

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Points Table

Position Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate (NRR) 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 4 +1.964 2 Gujarat Giants 2 2 0 4 +0.350 3 Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 2 +1.175 4 Delhi Capitals 2 0 2 0 −1.350 5 UP Warriorz 2 0 2 0 −2.443

There are many star players missing in the WPL 2026 season, including Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland, yet the franchises are loaded with many high-performing individuals and match winners making the season even more interesting. Smriti Mandhana (RCB), Ashleigh Gardner (GG), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI), Meg Lanning (UPW), and Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) have all claimed to better their performances in the upcoming matches with the aim to capture the WPL 2026 title.

