New Delhi [India], February 26: Mayur Amipara, a former Android developer, has transformed his passion for technology into a flourishing business. Currently, his brainchild, 99 Mobile Cover & Mart, stands as the No. 1 customised mobile cover brand in India, boasting over 8 million app users and a 4.7-star rating on the Play Store.

Mayur's journey began in 2019 after four years honed in the tech industry. Leaving behind a stable career, he launched the "99 Mobile Cover & Mart" app, determined to carve a niche in the competitive e-commerce landscape.

However, the path to success wasn't smooth. Just as the business gained momentum, the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Undeterred, Mayur and his team pivoted their production line, seamlessly integrating face masks alongside their mobile covers. This agile response ensured employee safety and contributed to the fight against the pandemic, garnering widespread appreciation.

"The pandemic presented unexpected challenges," says Mayur Amipara. "But it also ignited a desire to contribute to the community. Adapting our production to include face masks felt like the right thing to do, and the positive response was truly heartwarming."

Currently, 99 Mobile Cover & Mart has emerged stronger than ever. With over 100 employees, the brand offers more than just mobile covers. Customers can now personalise mobile skins, pillows, mugs, t-shirts, and more, reflecting Mayur's commitment to continuous innovation.

"This journey has been a testament to perseverance and adaptability," concludes Mayur Amipara. "From overcoming pandemic hurdles to expanding our offerings, we strive to deliver exceptional value to our customers while making a positive impact on the community."

Established in 2019, 99 Mobile Cover & Mart is India's leading customised mobile cover brand. The company offers personalised products, including mobile skins, pillows, mugs, t-shirts, and more. With a dedicated team and a commitment to innovation, 99 Mobile Cover & Mart empowers individuals to express their unique style.

