New Delhi [India], January 21: Building on the success of the first edition the India Water Foundation, is pleased to announce the second edition of the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave 2026 consisting of an international conference on 'ESG Transversality for Sustainable Water, Energy, Health & Environment Nexus supported by the Niti Aayog, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Heavy Industries of the Government of India. South and South-West Asia Office of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and the south and south west Asia network for sustainable development. This event is scheduled for 6-7th March 2026 at the India International Centre, New Delhi.

The conference aims to catalyze actionable solutions that integrate ESG principles into the water-energy-health-environment nexus, with a focus on shaping future-ready policies and practices. It will convene global experts, practitioners, and policymakers to identify synergies between sectors, harness the potential of sustainable finance, and leverage technological and social innovations to drive systemic change from around 30 countries. By examining cutting-edge data-driven approaches, inclusive governance models, and real-world success stories, the sessions will illuminate pathways for achieving both climate resilience and equitable development. The ultimate objective is to create a dynamic platform that fosters cross-sectoral collaboration, builds institutional and community capacities, and inspires partnerships capable of co-creating resilient, net-zero, and inclusive futures.

Key Themes of the International Conference

The ESG Transversality for Sustainable Water, Energy, Health & Environment Nexus forms a crucial intersection in the sustainable development agenda. At the conference, a diverse range of topics each carefully curated, critical to achieving environmental and energy security, as well as health resilience will be addressed. Key themes shall delve on Finance, Governance, Net Zero, Greening Industry, Sustainability, Planetary Health, Global Cooperation etc.

Water Transversality Global Awards

As part of the conference, the India Water Foundation will present the Water Transversality Global Awards. These awards will honor exemplary contributions to the water-energy-environment and sustainability celebrating leaders, innovators, and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements in areas such as research, policy development, manufacturing, community engagement, and sustainable resource management. For individuals or organizations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in implementing integrated approaches, the awards will be given in various sub categories of Water, Energy, Sustainability and ESG.

Book Release

There will be a book release authored by Dr Arvind Kumar, President and Founder; India Water Foundation titled- "Friday Epiphanies." Through this collection he has attempted to highlight contemporary global challenges and concerns, though many of them resonate to India as well. The articles are written with a distinctive style to discuss various social, economic and environmental concerns which fall under the umbrella of Sustainability, Transversality and Nexus which are the pillars for tinging the broader canvas of Sustainable Development Goals. These articles are his reflections for the past couple of years and are inspired by his experiences shared every FRIDAY and are purposefully crafted to engage and inform.

Release of Special Postal cover

This mammoth event shall be commemorated by the release of a special postal cover by the India Posts.

About the India Water Foundation

The India Water Foundation is a leading non-profit think tank engaged in familiarizing the people regarding the vital role water, energy and environment play in human lives, their impact on health, economic growth, livelihoods of the people and calamities that wreak havoc due to non-judicious harnessing of these natural resources.

A Call for Collaborative Action

By gathering diverse voices, insights, and expertise, this conference will be a significant step toward formulating integrated strategies and fostering partnerships that contribute to a sustainable and resilient future. The India Water Foundation, in collaboration with its partners, (Knowledge partners-International Commission for Irrigation and Drainage (ICID), Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID), United Nations Operations (UNOPS), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), World Water Council (WWC) and Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet (GASP), Wetlands International, ICARS-IIT Roorkee and BBC Media Action. Institutional Partners- Sulabh International and S M Sehgal Foundation) invites all stakeholders whether Government, industries, Private sector, Civil Societies, Academia, to join in this essential dialogue and work together toward solutions that are not only innovative but also equitable and lasting. This conference represents a valuable opportunity for all sectors to unite in shaping a sustainable trajectory that prioritizes environmental stewardship and resource conservation, ensuring a secure, resilient, and prosperous world for future generations

