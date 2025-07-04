VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 4: Each year, millions of engineering students begin college full of ambition. But as the semesters pass, many find themselves uncertain about their direction. They struggle not because they lack talent, but because they lack clarity and feel unprepared for real-world career expectations.

Also Read | FACT CHECK: Has Resham Tipnis' Son Died After Jumping From 57th Floor of Mumbai High-Rise? Actress Threatens Legal Action for Fake News.

Students are introduced to heavy syllabi and fixed routines. They are told what to study, but not how it fits into their career. The disconnect between academic content and industry relevance grows wider with time. It's not that students don't want to work; they are unsure of where to focus their efforts.

At Unlox, we recognized this widespread gap and built a system designed to guide students from day one.

Also Read | 'Golden Home' Controversy: Content Creator Priyam Saraswat Deletes Viral Video After Indore Businessman Anoop Agrawal Sends Legal Notice Over 24-Carat Gold Claims.

A Structured Career Mandate: What Every Engineering Student Can Follow

This year-by-year guide helps students turn college into a career-launching journey. It focuses on real growth; building skills, gaining exposure, and staying visible.

Year 1: Start Small, Think Big

The first year is the best time to explore. Take short courses in different fields like web development, AI, or product design. Use various AI tools to track your learning and to break down tough topics.

Start posting about what you learn. Join communities. Follow professionals online. The goal isn't to decide your future yet; but to stay curious and build awareness.

Year 2: Build Projects, Not Just Skills

This is the year to act on your interests and build proof. Pick one or two domains that excite you. Start applying what you learn through small projects. Create a portfolio site, design an app, or analyze real-world data.

Track your learning, showcase your progress, and post your work. Platforms like GitHub and LinkedIn help you present your journey.

Join hackathons, bootcamps, or open-source groups. Build connections and grow faster by working with peers beyond your college.

This is the shift from passive learning to active doing.

Year 3: Apply What You've Learned

Now it's time to test your skills in real-world settings. Look for internships at startups or research labs where you can make real contributions. Use your portfolio as your pitch.

Master tools like Slack, Trello, Figma, and Loom because these tools are standard in any workplace. Share your project learnings and challenges online. Reflecting publicly builds trust and visibility.

Let recruiters and peers see you as a problem-solver.

Year 4: Launch with Confidence

If you've prepared in the first three years, now is the time to consolidate. Refine your LinkedIn, polish your GitHub, and organize your portfolio. Add impact metrics to everything.

But what if you're starting now?

If you're in your final year and still unsure, don't panic. Focus on one domain. Build one project. Share your learning journey publicly. Even a short challenge or case study can show initiative.

Start preparing for placements by practicing interviews and building a resume that reflects real work.

If jobs don't come to you, pitch yourself. Offer solutions to companies, volunteer, or apply for short internships. Final year isn't too late but every day counts.

Why Most Students Miss Out

Most students wait. They wait for the final year. They wait to build. They wait to be told what to do.

But careers today are built in public. The best opportunities go to those who start early and show their growth.

At Unlox, we recently posted a job opening for a 'Gen AI Intern' on LinkedIn. In just two days, we received over 9,000 applications. After screening, only 60 profiles matched our requirements. Just 9 made it to the interview round, and not a single one was selected.

Students weren't aligned with what companies actually needed. Today, degrees alone aren't enough. Companies want skills, problem-solving ability, and proof of initiative.

If you're not learning what the market demands, even thousands of applications won't help.

Unlox: For Students Who Want to Move Forward

Unlox exists to help students take control of their careers. Through guided learning, side project support, and real-world mentoring via our E-learning Program, we help students overcome the skills gap and become industry-ready professionals.

No matter your background, it's never too early or too late to build with purpose.

Start now. Don't wait.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)