FACT CHECK: Has Resham Tipnis’ Son Died After Jumping From 57th Floor of Mumbai High-Rise? Actress Threatens Legal Action for Fake News

News is going viral that Resham Tipnis has lost her son Manav Seth, which the actress has refuted. The page on social media platform X called Entertainment 24 posted about Resham Tipnis and her son on July 3 at 8:07 PM, saying, “A Tragic Loss That Words Can’t Heal. Popular TV actress Resham Tipnis faces an unimaginable heartbreak as her 18-year-old son, Manav Tipnis, has passed away after falling from the 57th floor of a Kandivali high-rise in Mumbai. Police are investigating the incident.” However, there is no such news about Resham Tipnis’ son in any major news outlet. Moreover, the actress, who works on television and in Bollywood and Marathi cinema, has reportedly posted a message on her private social media account saying that the news about her son is not true. She has also urged netizens to help her find the people behind the fake news about her child’s death, so she could file a police complaint and ensure they are put “behind bars”. Fact Check: Salman Khan To Import Bulletproof Vehicle from Dubai for Safety Amid Rising Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang? Here’s the Truth.

Resham Tipnis’ Son’s Death Hoax

The page called ENT News on Facebook also posted the death news without verifying it from the actress. The post read, “Popular TV actress Resham Tipnis is living every parent’s worst nightmare. Her 18-year-old son, Manav Tipnis, has tragically passed away after falling from the 57th floor of a Kandivali high-rise in Mumbai. Police are currently investigating and treating it as a heartbreaking incident. No foul play suspected at this stage — but the silence screams louder than words. The entire industry is in shock. Fans, friends, and family are devastated. This heartbreaking event opens up deep conversations around youth mental health, pressure of expectations, and the urgent need to listen, support, and heal. Prayers for strength to Resham Tipnis and her family in this unimaginable time. May Manav rest in peace.”

News Outlets Posting Fake News About Death of Resham Tipnis' Son - See Posts:

Fake news about Resham Tipnis' son Manav Seth (Photo Credit: @ent24hr/X/ENT News/Facebook)

Resham Tipnis Says Son Manav Is Fine and Healthy, Threatens Legal Action

The death hoax of Resham Tipnis’ son Manav Seth came to light when the Baazigar actress posted on her private social media page, saying, “Pls ignore this somebody is spreading fake news abt my son manav he is fine and healthy by bappa's blessings but who ever has done this is going behind bars if anyone can help me finding them pls comment.” (sic)

Resham Tipnis Posts About Son Manav Seth After Death Hoax - See Post:

Actress Resham Tipnis calls out fake news on son Manav Seth's death (Photo Credits: @ResshamTipniis)

14-Year-Old Boy Dies After 57th Floor Jump From Mumbai High-Rise

The tragic news about a 14-year-old boy’s death by suicide is sadly true. However, it is not related to Resham Tipnis. The young man who died was Pant Aarti Makwana. Some media reports say he was a Gujarati actress’ son. The teenage boy jumped from the 57th floor of his apartment building in Kandivali, Mumbai, on June 3. The police said he took the extreme step after his mother urged him to attend tuition classes. Makwana was found lying in a pool of blood by the building watchman. He was declared dead in hospital, and the police filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The postmortem report is awaited and further investigation is in progress. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Boy Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 57th Floor of Kandivali High-Rise Following Argument With Mother Over Attending Tuitions.

Resham Tipnis Husband and Children

Resham Tipnis’ son Manav Seth is fine and healthy, as revealed by the actress. Resham Tipnis was married to actor Sanjeev Seth from 1993-2004. The couple has two children together, Rishika Seth and Manav Seth. Sanjeev Seth recently separated from his second wife Lataa Saberwal, his co-star from the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The couple had got married in 2009 and have a son, Aarav Seth. 'I Have Been Separated From My Husband': 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Couple Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth No Longer Together in Real Life, Actress Shares Post.

Resham Tipnis was seen on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 and was among . She is known for Baazigar, Jai Ho, Shrimaan Shrimati, Tu Tu Main Main, Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, Antarpaat and Punyashlok Ahilyabai, among many other Marathi and Hindi TV shows and movies.

Claim : Resham Tipnis’ son Manav Seth died after jumping from the 57th floor of a high-rise apartment building in Kandivali, Mumbai. Conclusion : No, Resham Tipnis’ son Manav Seth has not died. He is alive and healthy, as per the actress, who has threatened legal action against media outlets who have shared the fake news. Full of Trash Clean

