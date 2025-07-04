Indore, July 04: A luxurious mansion in Indore, dubbed the “Golden Home” by social media users, has become the center of controversy after a video showcasing the property went viral. Content creator Priyam Saraswat had posted a reel featuring the opulent house, owned by highway infrastructure businessman Anoop Agrawal, which received over 1 million views on Instagram. The video showed lavish interiors, a 1936 vintage Mercedes, gold-colored decor, and Agrawal claiming that 24-carat gold was used throughout the house.

However, Agrawal later sent a legal notice to Saraswat, alleging the video was misleading. While Agrawal himself appeared in the video with his wife, highlighting the home’s features, he later claimed that the depiction was exaggerated and damaging. He clarified that only select items—such as statues and sockets—were gold-plated, not made of solid gold. Madhya Pradesh Couple Builds Stunning Taj Mahal-Inspired 4BHK Home Inside School Campus; Viral Video Showcases Marble Masterpiece As a Tribute to Love.

Watch Video of ‘Golden Home’ Shared by Priyam Saraswat Below

A house adorned with gold in Indore✨ The owner says the Gaushala outside brings positivity and divine blessings❤️ pic.twitter.com/T52EqUMoOi — Akshay Akki ಅಕ್ಷಯ್🇮🇳 (@FollowAkshay1) June 29, 2025

The notice also objected to the video’s omission of the family’s values like spirituality, simplicity, and devotion to cow service. Agrawal stated the home is 16 years old and the portrayal painted a false image. Noida: Elderly People Found Without Clothes With Their 'Hands Tied' at UP Old Age Home, Women's Commission Takes Action After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Saraswat responded with a public clarification on Instagram, admitting that not everything shown was made of 24-carat gold and some items were simply gold-colored or gold-plated.

Agrawal called 90% of the video’s content false and claimed it led to misconceptions about his family and business. Following the backlash and legal threat, Saraswat has since deleted the video from his profile.

