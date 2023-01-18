A first ever Image Fiesta experiences the art of holistic development and Real-Life Transformation

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/PNN): The Image and Life Skills Council of India (ILCI)™ has recently organised a Masterclass for aspirants to be a part of the upcoming Revolution in Image Consulting, with eminent experts coming together to impart the secrets of Grooming and Essential Lifeskills. The event was being held at Pride Plaza Hotel in New Delhi's Aerocity on January 14, 2023.

The core team behind the ILCI™ included Neha Malhotra, India's First AICI Certified Image Consultant and founder of AICI India, one the largest associations of Image Consultants Worldwide, Niti Luthra, a Professional Makeup Artist with over 13 Years of rich experience in transforming celebs/brides/corporates/students, etc, and Shweta Garg, the founder of Dream Image, a professionally trained and certified Image Consultant, Master Facilitator, certified NLP Practitioner, and President of AICI India Delhi.

The event also introduced the leaders of today and tomorrow to the Image and Life skills learning platform with Image Experts Conclave.

The Image Fiesta commenced at 10.00 am with sessions by Leadership Coach and Author K V Premraj, International Corporate Trainer and Branding Consultant Dr Niraalee Shah, Salon Management Guru Gunjan Taneja, followed by sessions by Celebrity Makeup Artist Mansi Lakhwani, The Model for the show was Megha Sachdeva. The jewelley partner for the show was Shree Jagdish Jewellers & Makeup Outlet Partner HOK Makeup.

The Advisory Board comprised Dr Gaurav Grover, Chairman of the New Delhi Social Workers Association, Chandni Singh, Make-up educator at Chandni Singh Makeup Academy and founder of Nari Studio, and Dr Monica Garg, founder of ISOE and Influential Women of the World, and Kanika Bablani, founder Make Me Up, Makeup Festival.

The ILCI™ works to bring Image Consulting and Lifeskills to every doorstep to train, mould, and carve customize master classes, personalized workshops, live demo training, a stage that understands and features the face of your achievement, simplified procedures, and routine.

The next phase of the event started with Lamp Lighting by the Guest of Honour Ambassador of Macedonia Slobodan Uzunov Dr D.M.Mahajan, Bharti Taneja, Dr Rita Gangwani, Dr Palka Grover, Dr Gaurav Grover, Dr Monica Garg, Chandni Singh, Kanika bablani & the Core Team. The event concluded with the Image Excellence Awards ceremony, a celebration of talent, success and achievement.

The awards in different categories included Image Consulting, Makeup and Beauty, Life Skills and Behaviour, and Luxury & Lifestyle we felicitated to best industry professionals. Winners of the awards Varsha Chaturevdi, Dr Usha Yanamandra, Nilima Setia, Rekha Shah, Neha D Gupta, Samaira Nandwani, Girija Rastogi, Seema Pahwa, Shivani Gupta, Rinku Shroff and Nidhi Gupta. The Makeup Category award winners were Jasmine Bajwa, Shirin Singh, Chandni Chadha, Sneha Chowdhary, & Shreya Chadha.

IICI® and ISOE were awarded the best Image consulting training school and finishing school respectively.

Gifting Partner P Pods by Mitali & Sattva Nation and Beauty Partner was Anastasia Beverly Hills Distinguished and prominent guests including Famous Designer Charu Parashar, Richa Maheshwari, Dr Munish Jindal, Preeti Singh, were there to grace the event. Thus, this was a rare opportunity for Image Consultants, Soft skills Trainers, Makeup artists, Luxury consultants, Lifestyle Consultants, Leadership Coaches, and Educators.

