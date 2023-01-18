New Delhi, January 18 : Most Apple device users already know or even love the brand’s voice controlled virtual assistant ‘Siri’. Siri can really be handy and perform a number of useful, cool and even silly tasks upon users’ request.

Apple’s virtual assistant Siri can perform a long list of tasks on your voice command, without even have to touch your device, which include – play music, opening apps, search the internet, read out jokes or even cast spells from Harry Potter books. All these and much more can be done by simply commanding ‘Hey Siri’ to activate the virtual assistant and then making your request. With the new iOS update, Apple has made Siri smarter and more helpful than before. Read on to know details. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Apple's Upcoming iPhone Likely To Feature Folding Periscope Zoom Camera.

Siri – New Features & Tricks :

The new Siri features can be used on your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, but only the newer devices get these subtle updates, and you need at least iOS 16 or better, the latest t iOS 16.2 update to make Siri perform these tasks. Now, let’s get to know these new tasks that Siri can perform.

Siri Can Insert Emojis into Texts

This is a new, small yet handy update, especially for the emoji lovers. To make Siri insert an emoji in a text simply say the message and then name an emotion followed by the word ‘emoji’. For example – happy face emoji, or laughing face emoji, and Siri will insert it for you. Samsung Galaxy S23 Vanilla and Galaxy S23 Plus Price and Specifications Leaked, Check Out All Details Here.

Siri Can Restart iPhone

To restart an iPhone one has to press the volume up and down buttons along with pressing down on the power button or go to Settings and choose the restart option. However, with the new 16.2 iOS update, you can simply command Siri to do it and it will be done, without moving even a finger. For this you just need to say “Hey Siri, restart iPhone”, Siri will confirm it once as it is a serious command, and upon confirmation your device will restart.

