Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Vogue India, the country's leading fashion, beauty, luxury and lifestyle multi-media brand, has announced the debut of the Vogue Wedding Atelier presented by HSBC India. Set to take place at the historic Taj Palace, New Delhi, from 8-10 August 2025, this invite-only experience brings together the country's leading bridal couture designers and high jewellery brands, along with experts and bespoke luxury services, all under one roof. Dewar's Xperiences joins the celebration as an associate partner, bringing its signature touch of refinement to the showcase. "Vogue has always been the most revered voice in the bridal landscape, whether that's through our coverage of the most beautiful weddings in India and beyond, or elevating handcrafted couture through our visual storytelling. With the Vogue Wedding Atelier, we've taken that legacy experience and turned it into an immersive one, crafted for the discerning bride. We're excited to be partnering with the best of the best that India has to offer, and we can't wait for our guests to see it all come together," said Rochelle Pinto, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue India. Bringing its global perspective and premium sensibilities, HSBC India is poised to elevate the Vogue Wedding Atelier into a curated celebration of style, innovation and luxury. Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said, "At HSBC, we understand that life's most significant milestones deserve to be celebrated with unparalleled care and attention. Our partnership with Vogue Wedding Atelier reflects our commitment to creating meaningful connections with our clients by being part of their most cherished moments. This collaboration is a perfect synergy of exclusivity and emotional resonance, offering an elevated experience that aligns with the aspirations of today's discerning clientele. Together, we aim to redefine luxury and craftsmanship, making every wedding as unique and memorable as the love it celebrates." A few notable names from the Indian couture scene set to showcase special collections are Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anita Dongre, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, Manish Malhotra and Pernia's Pop-Up Studio. ELIE SAAB collaborates with Vogue Wedding Atelier in India for the first time, marking a significant moment in the brand's ongoing relationship with the market. As the sole international Ready to Wear Bridal brand, ELIE SAAB brings its signature elegance and timeless designs to Indian brides. For this exclusive collaboration, ELIE SAAB will unveil a specially designed rani-pink gown and veil, inspired by the beauty and richness of India, available only at Vogue Wedding Atelier. The gown embodies the house's signature aesthetic romantic, modern, and intricately detailed, highlighting exceptional craftsmanship and timeless elegance. The Vogue Wedding Atelier presented by HSBC India will also showcase special collections from Indian designers like Aisha Rao, Delhi Vintage Co., House of Masaba, Ridhi Mehra, Ritika Mirchandani and Shyamal & Bhumika, along with the best in high jewellery from legacy brands like Alok Lodha Jewels, Aneka, Hazoorilal Legacy, Khanna Jewellers, Sabyasachi, Mehta & Sons x ABFJ, Raniwala 1881, Rare Heritage, Sanjay Gupta, Shri Paramani Jewels, Sunita Shekhawat, Suuraj Popley and The House of MBJ. A sari pavilion, specially curated to celebrate the country's incredible culture of handcrafted textiles from different regions, will feature labels like DAREAAB BY SONIA K MAHAJAN, Kanakavalli, Naina Jain and Patola By Nirmal Salvi.The experience will also include luxurious gifting by Ahujasons, The Laddoo Wala and Luxe Weddings By Momentz, as well as premium wedding services by CCi- Creative Cuisines Inc., IZZHAAR, Katalyst Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., RVR Pro, Shloka Events and Thomas Goode. For visuals, visit the link here.

Vogue is the world's leading voice on fashion and culture. Part of the Conde Nast portfolio, Vogue examines the world through the lens of fashion -- how we dress, live and socialise; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. With thought-provoking, relevant and always influential storytelling across platforms, Vogue defines what is next.

