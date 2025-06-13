South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Australia are slightly in a better position after having secured a first innings significant lead of 74 runs. However, the defending champions at the end of play on day two were 144/8 after bundling out South Africa for 138 runs in their first innings. Effectively, Australia are 218/8 as they look to add more runs on day three and set a target for South Africa. Meanwhile, for SA vs AUS live streaming online and live telecast details you can scroll down. ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa’s Fast Bowling Looks Pretty Tricky Today, Says Australia Captain Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins’ inspirational figures of 6/28 helped Australia take a first innings lead. However, South African bowlers didn’t give up and picked wickets at regular intervals to Australia reeling at 73/7. Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey scored vital 43 runs to take Australia past the 100-run mark before being dismissed late in the day.

When play was called off on day two, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were at the crease. The duo will certainly look to add few more runs to set a challenging total for South Africa to win.

South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3 Match Details

Match South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3 Date Friday, June 13 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Lord's Cricket Ground, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details JioHotstar, Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV

When is South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3 is taking place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 13. The live action in the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final cricket match will begin from 03:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) onwards. Check out ICC WTC 2025 Final viewing options below. ICC WTC 2025 Final: David Bedingham Confident as South Africa Cricket Team Eyes Historic Run Chase Against Australia.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of ICC Events, including the World Test Championship in India. So, fans can find telecast viewing options of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3 on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV. For the South Africa vs Australia viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3?

The ICC WTC 2025 Final free live streaming will be available on JioHotstar, with Star Sports Network owning the digital rights as well. So, SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3 live streaming viewing options will be available on the JioHotstar app and website platform for fans in India, which will require a subscription to watch. If Australia picks up two early wickets today, the South Africans could well fold up below 100.

