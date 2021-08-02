Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): ABB India said on Monday it is partnering with Audi India to provide charging solutions for the newly-launched, fully-electric Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback.

Both models come with ABB's smart Terra AC wall box charger along with the car for smart charging at home. The Terra AC wallbox charger is capable of delivering 11 kW power to the Audi e-tron and complies with all safety standards and necessary certifications.

Kiran Dutt, President for electrification business at ABB India, said these solutions symbolise how technology leadership is the driving force for solving the challenges that our planet is currently facing.

"With over a decade of experience in EV charging solutions, we aim to support the clean mobility infrastructure in the country and contribute to a sustainable future," he said in a statement.

ABB's electrification business area is a global leader in electrical products and solutions, operating in more than 100 countries with over 200 manufacturing sites. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)