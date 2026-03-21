Mumbai, March 21: The gold rate (gold price) in India saw a nominal decrease on Saturday morning, March 21, continuing the downfall as investors fretted about the economic implications of the US-Iran War. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 21, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

In Delhi, 24-carat gold is retailing at INR 1,63,220 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, the standard for jewelry, is priced at INR 1,49,620. The steady trend comes as domestic markets digest recent global economic data and wait for fresh cues from international bullion markets as the new trading week approaches. Bengaluru Gold Rate Today, March 20, 2026: Check 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices of Bangalore Here.

Gold Rate Today, March 21, 2026

City 24K Gold (per 10g) 22K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,49,050 INR 1,36,690 Mumbai INR 1,48,900 INR 1,36,490 Chennai INR 1,52,190 INR 1,39,510 Ahmedabad INR 1,48,950 INR 1,36,590 Kolkata INR 1,48,900 INR 1,36,490 Bengaluru INR 1,48,900 INR 1,36,490 Hyderabad INR 1,48,900 INR 1,36,490 Jaipur INR 1,49,050 INR 1,36,690 Pune INR 1,48,900 INR 1,36,490 Noida INR 1,49,050 INR 1,36,690 Gurugram INR 1,49,050 INR 1,36,690 Ghaziabad INR 1,49,050 INR 1,36,690 Lucknow INR 1,49,050 INR 1,36,690 Bhopal INR 1,49,050 INR 1,36,690 Jodhpur INR 1,49,050 INR 1,36,690 Srinagar INR 1,49,050 INR 1,36,690

Gold Rate Today: Market Triggers and Global Context

The current price stability follows a period of significant appreciation driven by a cooling US labor market and a slight decline in US Treasury yields. As gold is a non-yielding asset, a more dovish stance from central banks typically increases its appeal to global investors. Gold Rate Today, March 20, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Domestically, the Indian Rupee’s performance against the US Dollar remains a critical variable. Since India imports the majority of its gold requirements, a weaker Rupee increases the landed cost of the metal, which is then passed on to retail consumers at the jewelry counter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).