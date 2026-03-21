New York, March 21: Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia on Friday, marking a dramatic expansion of its military operations beyond the Middle East. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal citing US officials, the missiles failed to strike the remote Indian Ocean facility. One projectile reportedly suffered a mid-flight failure, while the second was targeted by a US warship deploying an SM-3 interceptor. It remains unconfirmed if the second missile was successfully neutralised or fell into the sea.

The attempted strike occurred just hours after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer authorised a significant policy shift, granting US forces permission to use British-linked bases for offensive operations against Iranian positions. Previously, the use of Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford had been strictly limited to defensive actions. The new authorisation allows for strikes intended to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a move Downing Street classifies under the framework of "collective self-defence." Donald Trump Slams NATO Allies as ‘Cowards’ Over Iran Conflict, Strait of Hormuz Standoff.

Iran Targets Joint US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base With Ballistic Missiles

The targeting of Diego Garcia reveals a significant leap in Iran’s perceived strike capabilities. The base is located approximately 3,800 kilometers (2,360 miles) from Iranian territory. Previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed the country had voluntarily capped its missile range at 2,000 kilometers to avoid appearing as a threat to Europe.

Independent analysts, including those from Iran Watch, have long suspected that Tehran possesses operational missiles capable of reaching 4,000 kilometers. This incident appears to confirm those assessments, demonstrating that Iran can project force deep into the Indian Ocean, threatening assets previously considered out of range. US-Iran War: US Strikes Iranian Missile Sites Near Strait of Hormuz With 5,000-Pound Bunker-Buster Bombs.

Strategic Importance of Diego Garcia

Diego Garcia is a critical hub for US and UK power projection in the Indo-Pacific and Middle East. The island, part of the British Indian Ocean Territory, hosts a massive runway for long-range bombers, facilities for nuclear-powered submarines, and docks for guided-missile destroyers.

The base is often referred to as an "unsinkable aircraft carrier" due to its isolation and strategic location. It serves as a primary launching point for missions across Southern Asia and the Persian Gulf, making it a high-priority target for any adversary looking to disrupt US regional logistics.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Wall Street Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).