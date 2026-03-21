Villupuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) faction led by S Ramadoss announced its decision to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls in alliance with All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK), which was founded by VK Sasikala this year, on all 234 seats.

Ramadoss said that his party's alliance with Sasikala's AIPTMMK has "created a tremor among many people". He added that the partnership has already made a significant political impact across Tamil Nadu.

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"This alliance has created an impact in Tamil Nadu by entering into an agreement with the All India Revolutionary Leader Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. This alliance has created a tremor among many people," the senior leader said while addressing a press conference here.

Ramadoss emphasised that the alliance is aimed at public welfare and hinted that more parties or leaders could join soon. He also made it clear that decisions, including seat-sharing, would be taken jointly with Sasikala.

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"Some more people are going to join this alliance. We will contest in 234 seats. We will make a decision together with Sasikala. Those who want to join us can express their interest. We have formed this alliance for the good of the people of Tamil Nadu," the PMK founder said.

Sasikala's newly floated party AIPTMMK and S Ramadoss' PMK faction have formed an alliance for the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly polls.

"We are happy to announce that All India Puratchithalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and Pattali Makkal Katchi are forming an alliance in the states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the upcoming Assembly Elections. This alliance will work to remove the traitorous identities of Tamil Nadu and improve the welfare of the people and the self-respect and autonomy of Tamil Nadu," both parties wrote in a press note.

Sasikala is the former acting general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. S Ramadoss is leading a faction of PMK, while the other faction, led by his estranged son, Anbumani Ramadoss, has joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Sasikala and S Ramdoss were also rumoured to be in talks with actor-turned politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). However, the party denied the speculations.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Tamil Nadu would go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The Union Territory of Puducherry will vote on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4.

In this four-cornered contest, the competition is between Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) that includes Congress, Vijayakanth's DMDK, among others, and the NDA, led by AIADMK, including BJP and Anbumani Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). NTK is also a crucial player, with the regional party contesting on all 234 assembly constituencies alone. (ANI)

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