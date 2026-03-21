Filmmaker Karan Johar has officially addressed the mounting speculation regarding a potential sequel to his 2001 blockbuster, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In a recent interview, the director dismissed rumours that a second instalment is in development, citing the unique nostalgic value of the original film as a primary reason to leave the story untouched. Manish Malhotra's Mother's Funeral: Karan Johar, Saiyami Kher, David Dhawan, Other Celebs Attend Last Rites (Watch Video).

Is 'K3G 2' in the Works?

Despite persistent rumours suggesting that a follow-up to the star-studded family drama was being planned, Johar clarified that he has no intention of revisiting the Raichand family's narrative. Speaking with the Hindustan Times, the filmmaker emphasised that some stories are best left in the past to preserve their impact on the audience.

"I’d never make a K3G 2," Johar stated firmly. "I’m not saying K3G was the best film ever made, not at all. Every film has its flaws, but what K3G has in abundance is nostalgia. Generations have grown up watching that film for what they’ve loved, what they haven’t, what they’ve cried about and laughed with."

Karan Johar On Protecting a Cinematic Legacy

The filmmaker expressed deep gratitude for the enduring legacy of the original movie, which featured a powerhouse cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol. However, he noted that attempting to recreate that magic would be a significant risk.

Johar added that he is grateful to the universe for the chance to create a film that still lives on in the public consciousness. He maintained that he would "never mess" with the specific brand of love and nostalgia that the film enjoys. "You’re setting yourself up for disaster when you make a film like K3G 2," Johar explained. "So yes, the absolute truth is there is no K3G 2."

Karan Johar's Focus on Future Projects

While a direct sequel is off the table, Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions, remains active with a heavy slate of new content. The director has recently pivoted toward modern romances and complex family dynamics, such as 2023’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, rather than leaning into the industry's current trend of franchise building. Manish Malhotra's Mother Garima Malhotra Passes Away; Bollywood Fashion Designer Posts Tribute.

By closing the door on a sequel, Johar appears focused on creating new stories that might eventually earn their own place in Bollywood history, rather than retreading the path of a film that many consider a definitive piece of early 2000s Hindi cinema.

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