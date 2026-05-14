Business News | ABBS Ranked No. 1 Among Top BBA Colleges of Eminence and 6th Among Top Law Schools of Excellence in GHRDC Survey 2026

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14: ABBS has once again strengthened its position as one of India's leading higher education institutions with remarkable recognition in the prestigious GHRDC Survey 2026. The institution has been acknowledged for its exceptional contribution to management and legal education, earning top rankings at the national, state, and regional levels. The latest rankings reaffirm ABBS's commitment to delivering industry-oriented education, academic innovation, and holistic student development.

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Rankings Achieved by ABBS in GHRDC Survey 2026:

Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS) - BBA

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- 1st Rank among Top BBA Colleges of Eminence in India

- 5th Rank in the State of Karnataka

- 6th Rank in the Southern Region

ABBS School of Law - Law

- 6th Rank among Top Law Schools of Excellence in India

- 9th Rank in the State of Karnataka

- 10th Rank in the Southern Region

The recognitions were awarded by the Global Human Resource Development Centre (GHRDC), New Delhi, one of India's leading education rating and assessment bodies. Institutions are evaluated on key parameters including academic quality, faculty excellence, placements, industry interaction, infrastructure, innovation, leadership development, and student outcomes.

Acharya Bangalore B School has consistently distinguished itself through its future-focused curriculum, experiential learning model, industry collaborations, global exposure opportunities, and strong placement ecosystem. The institution continues to prepare students to excel in dynamic business environments through leadership training, live projects, entrepreneurial initiatives, and corporate engagement.

Similarly, ABBS School of Law has emerged as a progressive centre for legal education by combining academic rigour with practical legal exposure. Through moot courts, legal aid initiatives, research-driven learning, and contemporary legal specialisations, the institution is nurturing socially responsible and professionally competent legal professionals.

"Being recognised in the GHRDC Survey 2026 is a proud moment for the entire ABBS community. These rankings are a reflection of the collective dedication and hard work of our faculty, students, alumni, recruiters, and academic partners. At ABBS, we remain committed to building a culture of excellence, innovation, and impact-driven education that empowers students to become future-ready leaders," said Mr. Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director, ABBS, Bengaluru.

With these latest recognitions, ABBS continues to strengthen its position as one of India's emerging centres of excellence in higher education, setting new benchmarks in management and legal studies while empowering students to become future-ready leaders.

About ABBS

ABBS is an autonomous institute affiliated with Bangalore University and approved by AICTE. ABBS is accredited by NAAC with an 'A' Grade for three consecutive cycles and by IACBE, USA for the second time. The programmes at ABBS are designed so that students gain nearly 70% of their learning outside the classroom. As an autonomous institution, ABBS regularly revises its curriculum to keep it innovative and aligned with industry expectations.

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