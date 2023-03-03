Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ABSYZ Software Consulting Private Limited, ABSYZ has moved its Bangalore office to a new and larger facility, demonstrating the company's expansion and dedication to providing exceptional service. The modern workspace promotes creativity and collaboration, allowing ABSYZ's specialists to offer cutting-edge digital transformation solutions to clients worldwide. According to CEO Balesh Lakshminarayanan, the new facility will help the company attract and retain the best talent. "Our new facility is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering our clients the best service and experience. We are excited about this new phase of our growth journey and believe that the modern workspace will aid us in attracting and retaining top talent as we continue to expand our operations and offerings," stated Balesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO & Co-Founder of ABSYZ. "Anshul Jain, Co-Founder of ABSYZ, expressed confidence that the new facility, with its advanced and modern collaboration systems, will enable the employees to provide even higher service levels to its customers. ABSYZ is grateful to its employees and customers for their support and is excited about building new relationships and expanding its reach in this new chapter of its growth journey." Pramukh Desai VP Global Sales said, "Our new Bangalore GDC will enable us to serve our clients better and scale faster. We boast 400+ consultants who can hold their own Salesforce expertise. It is the beginning of our next chapter as we continue to build capabilities around the Salesforce center of excellence (COE). I thank our clients, colleagues, and the ABSYZ leadership team for making this happen. We look forward to the next growth phase with renewed energy and focus." Subrat Kumar AVP Technology Global said, "As a Salesforce architect helping our clients solve their challenges using Salesforce technologies, I am excited about our new office space and its opportunities for collaboration and innovation. This more significant, modern facility will enhance our team's ability to work together, and brainstorm ideas, increasing efficiency and effectiveness in serving our clients. I'm eager to see this change's positive impact on our work and team dynamics, and I'm looking forward to what the future holds."

Here is glimpse: https://youtu.be/ZhHbxdYBXG0

Also Read | NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 Astronauts Safely Arrive at International Space Station After Delay.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)