Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): ACC Limited, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio and delivered a standout performance for the quarter that ended in December 2025, achieving its highest-ever quarterly sales volume.

It reported highest ever quarterly volume at 11.3 million tonne, up 15 per cent year-on-year.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said its momentum during the quarter reflects transformative steps, chief amongst which is the announcement of the amalgamation of ACC Limited into Ambuja Cements Limited, establishing a unified 'One Cement Platform' that will accelerate its growth trajectory, drive operational excellence, improve capital efficiency, reinforce its industry leadership and support long-term value creation.

The performance highlights an emphasis on premium cement and solutions rich ready-mix concrete (RMX).

Capacity additions and debottlenecking initiatives, powered by group-wide expertise, positioned ACC to sustain growth and play a cost leadership role.

Vinod Bahety, Whole-Time Director & CEO, ACC Limited, said: "We have sustained our growth momentum with another strong quarter, delivering our highest-ever quarterly volumes. Higher trade and premium cement sales, alongside continued expansion in RMX, have supported better realizations than industry peers and strengthened our market position in core regions. We remain focused on resolving specific cost levers as part of our blueprint, particularly power costs, increasing the share of green power, fuel efficiency, improved WHRS and AFR utilization, and tighter logistics costs."

During the quarter, it has reported highest ever quarterly revenue (normalised basis) at Rs 6,483 crore, up by 22 per cent year-on-year.

ACC's concrete business footprint increased through addition of 14 plants year-on-year, now 117 plants spread over in 45 cities.

ACC said the cement industry is expected to sustain its growth momentum.

The demand revival seen in Q3 has continued into Q4, placing the industry on track for growth of around 8 per cent in 2025-26, it said in the statement.

"Over the longer term, deeper ESG integration and wider adoption of technology-enabled construction practices will shape how companies compete. Our R&D-driven, customised cement solutions will continue to support higher Trade and Premium sales, leading to improved realisations. Our institutional customers will benefit from our focus on high-quality, high-strength and Green Cement, which has already been approved for use in highways, metro systems and other major structural projects. Adani Cement has grown at twice the industry average and will continue to maintain this leadership position. As we build on improvements in market share, premium mix and realisations, our cost-leadership blueprint will provide further tailwinds to profitability," it said.

With a legacy of nearly nine decades, ACC operates 20 cement manufacturing sites, 117 ready-mix concrete plants, and a nationwide network of channel partners, serving its customers. (ANI)

