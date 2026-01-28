Mumbai, January 28: The Maharashtra government has declared a three-day period of state mourning following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away in his hometown of Baramati, Pune. As part of the official protocol, all schools and educational institutions across the state, including Mumbai, will remain closed through January 30. The state government has ordered the national flag to be flown at half-mast on all government buildings, and all official entertainment events have been cancelled during this period.

Schools Shut Across Maharashtra Amid Mourning Period

The state education department issued a directive late Wednesday confirming that both government and private schools will suspend operations immediately. In Mumbai and Pune, where final examinations and preliminary tests were scheduled for many grade levels, administrators have announced that these assessments will be rescheduled. Parents and students have been advised to monitor official school communication channels for updated academic calendars, as the closure is expected to last until the mourning period concludes on Thursday. Ajit Pawar Death: Maharashtra Declares 3-Day State Mourning; What Remains Open and Closed.

Three-Day Mourning Announced; Government Events Postponed

According to officials, the mortal remains of the veteran leader will be kept for public viewing to allow supporters and dignitaries to pay their final respects. A state funeral with full honors is expected to take place in Baramati, his political stronghold. During the three-day mourning period, no new legislative business will be conducted, and several scheduled government inauguration ceremonies across Maharashtra have been postponed indefinitely.

Impact on Public Services

While schools and colleges are shut, essential services—including public transport, hospitals, and emergency departments—remain operational. However, many local markets in Baramati and parts of Pune have observed a voluntary shutdown as a mark of respect. Security has been tightened across the state, particularly in Mumbai and Pune, to manage the large crowds expected to gather for the funeral proceedings. How Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashed? Minute-by-Minute Sequence of Events.

School Holiday Announced in Maharashtra

Political Legacy and Context

Ajit Pawar was a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics for over three decades, known for his administrative grip and his influential role in the state's cooperative sector and rural development. Having served multiple terms as Deputy Chief Minister, his sudden passing marks a significant shift in the state’s political landscape. Leaders across the political spectrum have expressed their condolences, describing his death as the end of an era for the state's leadership.

