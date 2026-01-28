Lucknow, January 28: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Junior Assistant Mains Examination 2026. Candidates who successfully cleared the preliminary shortlisting can now download their hall tickets from the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The written examination is scheduled to take place on February 8, at various designated centers across the state, aimed at filling over 5,000 vacancies within different government departments.

The release of the admit card is a critical step for thousands of aspirants who have been awaiting the final exam dates. To access the document, candidates are required to log in using their registration number, date of birth, and gender. The commission has emphasized that no candidate will be allowed entry into the examination hall without a printed copy of the admit card and a valid government-issued photo ID. What Are New UGC Equity Regulations 2026 and Why Are There Protests Against Them?

How to Download the UPSSSC Admit Card 2026

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

Click on UPSSSC Junior Assistant hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UPSSSC Junior Assistant hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPSSSC Junior Assistant hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPPSC Junior Assistant Exam 2026: Important Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on the admit card, including the reporting time, exam center address, and shift timings. The hall ticket also contains specific instructions regarding prohibited items, such as electronic gadgets, calculators, and mobile phones. Arriving at the venue at least 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam is encouraged to complete the mandatory security frisking and biometric verification. HPBOSE Board Exam 2026 Timetable: Class 10 and 12 Schedule Out on hpbose.org, New Pattern With 20% MCQs Introduced.

This recruitment drive is part of the UPSSSC 2023-24 notification cycle, which seeks to appoint Junior Assistants, Junior Clerks, and Assistant Grade-III officers. The selection process involves a competitive written test followed by a typing test (in both Hindi and English) for those who qualify. The current mains exam will focus on subjects including General Intelligence, General Knowledge, and the Hindi language.

