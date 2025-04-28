BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28: Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of bespoke technology, analytics, and research to the financial services sector, is excited to announce the launch of a market leading, deep domain specific Agentic AI platform - Agent Fleet for Banks, Asset Managers, and Private Equity houses. Built solely to address the needs of the financial services industry, the Acuity Agent Fleet combines domain-trained AI agents with Acuity's over 20 years of deep sector expertise and robust data infrastructure. This enables firms to scale their businesses, improve decision-making and efficiency-without expanding headcount. It reflects Acuity's commitment to helping clients meet their challenges with smarter, faster, and more cost-effective solutions. "Today marks another major step forward for Acuity as a technology-first, digital solutions provider to the world's financial services industry. A new age of change is upon us. We are embracing the AI revolution, and building upon it," said Robert King, Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Knowledge Partners. "In the weeks and months ahead, Acuity Agent Fleet will impact hundreds of billions of dollars of deals, loans, and management decisions as we roll out our first of a new generation of tools, powered by our proprietary Agentic AI technology platform," he added. Acuity Agent Fleet, an Agentic AI platform, combines AI with no-code workflow automation. It consists of an Agentic Library which has a fleet of agents tailored for the financial services working together to perform tasks like data extraction to quantitative and qualitative analysis and publishing into Microsoft Office 365. Our expert defined workflow governs the agents to perform the tasks reliably according to the process defined by the organisation. Agent Fleet takes the strain of performing repetitive and time-consuming tasks, which frees up valuable human capital to focus on higher value additive tasks in the pursuit of greater financial returns. Agent Fleet will power solutions across Banking, Asset Management, and Private Equity houses. Some use cases include:

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolls Out 'Voice Message Recording' Feature for iOS Beta Users; Here's What It Brings.

* Vastly reducing workflows involved in profile generation, credit underwriting and market research, Acuity's modelling agnostic technology means any bank, in any market, can use it to scale at speed. This levels the playing field between banks and will boost industry-wide competition. It will also drive sustainable returns for first adopters. For example, the company profile generation workflow leverages data sources across web, financial documents and market data sources, performs detailed fact checking and generates Company profiles in custom defined PowerPoint templates, all with human oversight at specific steps.

* Combining Acuity's deep, domain expertise with Agentic AI to enable Asset Managers to free up valuable human capital to focus on delivering alpha. Asset Managers will be able to use Agent Fleet to launch workflows to perform Portfolio Valuation Analysis, Portfolio Pricing Exceptions as well as Market and Sector analysis using our Deep research Agents.

Also Read | 'Ban X-Rated Content' Petition: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre, Others on Plea To Prohibit Sexually Explicit Content on OTT and Social Media Platforms.

* Harnessing Acuity's proprietary AI data mining and automation workflow models to uncover new opportunities and optimise exit strategies. This will enable private market operators to capture new opportunities and move at pace to realise returns. The first workflows launched are to provide efficiency in front office workflows like Deal Sourcing, Deal Due-diligence and LP Investment Memos.

The Acuity Agent fleet of AI agents are trained on real-world processes and are already being integrated into Acuity's digital solutions. The fleet is modular and scalable, with as many agents as necessary able to be deployed according to clients' workflow needs. The agents provide a powerful blend of automation and expert oversight, augmenting domain expertise and providing the best combination of human and artificial intelligence. "The deployment of Agentic AI throughout the financial services industry will be revolutionary. Agentic AI systems with deep human domain expertise, when adopted will enable knowledge workers within Financial Services to massively scale up their impact as they leverage fleets of agents - freeing them up for the most value-added interventions," said Jon O'Donnell, Chief Operating Officer of Acuity Knowledge Partners. "Our Agentic AI implementation will deliver a paradigm shift for our clients, leaders and companies that embrace it will replace those that do not."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)