San Francisco, April 28: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for iOS beta users, offering them an enhanced experience while using the platform's voice messages. The new WhatsApp feature called "voice message recording" aims to help the beta testers or developers manage the voice message transcription with more flexibility. The WhatsApp beta testers can experiment with this new feature before the official rollout via final update.

WhatsApp has recently integrated various new features for iOS beta users, allowing them to remove deleted messages from quoted replies and access dedicated channels, media, and links. Now, the latest WhatsApp voice message recording feature allows users to decide whether the transcription should occur automatically or manually. The Meta-owned platform also will allow them to disable this feature entirely. Apple App Store Facilitated INR 44,447 Crore in Developer Billings and Sales in India in 2024: Study.

WhatsApp Voice Message Recording Feature: All You Need To Know

According to a post by WABetainfo, the new feature is rolled out via WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.12.10.70 update and marks a major shift compared to the previous approach of automatic voice transcription. Meta's messaging platform is reportedly focused on bringing a better user experience with voice messages and making faster and more efficient interactions. The beta testers (developers) can access this new update via the TestFlight app. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Working To Introduce New Changes for Timeline on iOS; Check Details.

WhatsApp has two ways to send voice messages: press and hold to record or slide up to lock for hands-free recording of longer audio. The latest WhatsApp update merges these two methods and offers a unified experience to the users. Now, it lets them begin voice recording via a single tap. Users do not need to keep the button pressed for longer recording or to slide it up. Once activated, the new WhatsApp voice message recording feature will not require additional user gestures. Although this is a small change, WABetaInfo mentioned that it would help the users with simple daily communications.

