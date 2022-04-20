Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday said the company's investment in West Bengal would exceed Rs 10,000 crore over the next decade.

The investment will help generate over 25,000 direct and indirect employments in the state.

"All in all, over the next decade, we expect our total investment in Bengal to exceed 10 thousand crore rupees. We anticipate that this investment will create 25,000 or more direct and indirect jobs for the people of Bengal," Adani Group said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, Gautam Adani said, "What an honour to be at #BGBS2022 and hear Hon'ble CM Mamata Didi lay out her bold vision for Bengal. This is the land that gave India some of its greatest Freedom Fighters. The Adani Group is committed to invest and make a difference to this great land of Bengal." (ANI)

