The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has invited applications for posts of Manager (Civil), Protection Officer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the various positions through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The online registration process for the DSSSB Recruitment 2022 will begin from today, April 20. The closing date for submission of the online application is till May 9, 2022 (till 11:59 PM). Applications received by post/by hand/by mail etc. will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. A total of 168 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 145 Vacancies of Manager And Senior Manager At pnbindia.in; Check Details Here

DSSSB recruitment 2022 vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill up 168 vacancies of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Archivist, Grade-I, 40 vacancies are for the post of Manager, 8 vacancies are for the post of Shift Incharge, 23 vacancies are for the post of Protection Officer, 3 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manage, 68 vacancies are for the post of Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO, 18 vacancies are for the post of Filter Supervisor, 2 vacancies are for the post of Bacteriologist. IndBank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Over 73 Posts at indbankonline.com; Check Details Here

DSSSB recruitment 2022 application fees

Candidates who wish to apply for the positions must pay an application fee of ₹100. Women applicants, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Persons with Disabilities, and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.

DSSSB recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the website of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in

Click the new registration link and proceed with the registration

Log in to the website and apply for the selected position

Fill application form, upload documents

Pay fee and submit form

Download form and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

