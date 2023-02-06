Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 6 (ANI): Power transmission and distribution company Adani Transmission of diversified Adani conglomerate on Monday announced its earnings data for the October-December 2022 quarter.

The Adani group company's profit after tax rose 73 per cent on a yearly basis to Rs 478 crore during the December quarter. In the same quarter of 2021, the profits were Rs 277 crore.

Coming to consolidated revenue from operations, it increased about 16 per cent to Rs 3,037 crore versus Rs 2,623 crore reported same quarter of 2021. Its distribution revenue increased on account of a consistent uptick in energy demand.

"Adani Transmission is constantly evolving and is already a significant player in the transmission and distribution sector. ATL's growth trajectory remains firm despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. Our pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen our pan-India presence and consolidate our position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution company in India," said Anil Sardana, MD of Adani Transmission.

"The journey towards a robust ESG framework and practising a culture of safety is integral to our pursuit of enhanced long-term value creation for all our stakeholders," Sardana added.

Adani Transmission is a major private transmission company, with a presence across 13 states in India and a cumulative transmission network of 18,795 circuit kilometers (ckm). (ANI)

