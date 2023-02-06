Agartala, February 6: Tripura in 2018 saw sudden rise of the Bhartiya Janata Party. Even though it took 4 years for the Modi wave to make its mark in Tripura, the BJP ended the Left's 25-year rule in 2018 and went on to form the government in the northeastern state with Biplab Deb as the chief minister. Deb was, however, replaced by Manik Saha in May last year. The left only could manage to get 16 seats in a 60-member assembly. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Manik Saha to Birajit Sinha and Pratima Bhoumik, List of Key Candidates and Their Constituencies.

As the state goes under poll on February 16, all the political parties have upped the ante to get a clear mandate in Tripura Assembly Election 2023. The BJP, Congress, CPI-M (Left), and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), etc have released their lists of candidates and the manifesto for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023. The saffron party is contesting the forthcoming elections alone. The left and Congress have come together in an effort to dethrone BJP. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Polling? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip? Know Everything Here.

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of BJP Candidates:

The first list of 48 BJP candidates for the General election to the legislative assembly of Tripura finalised by the BJP Central Election Committee. pic.twitter.com/XmZ7g5y1pp — BJP (@BJP4India) January 28, 2023

BJP Releases Second List of Six Candidates:

The second list of 6 BJP candidates for the General election to the legislative assembly of Tripura finalised by the BJP Central Election Committee. pic.twitter.com/upybFTBfyy — BJP (@BJP4India) January 28, 2023

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Congress Candidates:

Congress announces a list of 17 candidates for the upcoming #Tripura election…#assemblyelections2023 pic.twitter.com/wSOqPBsbTA — archana prasad (@prasadarchana27) January 28, 2023

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of CPI-M Candidates:

List of the Candidates of Leftfront for the Upcoming Assembly election in Tripura pic.twitter.com/Ft0Kv6KB08 — CPI(M) West Tripura (@CPIMWestTripura) January 25, 2023

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of TMC Candidates:

The counting of the votes for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023 is scheduled on March 2. The results for the same will be declared on the same day.

