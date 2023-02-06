Mumbai, February 6: Crimes against women continue to rise. In a recent incident of sexual violence against women, a girl was allegedly raped and tortured by her 22-year-old former lover for ignoring his texts and calls. The accused also spat and made the girl lick it. The accused student who is on the run has been booked by the Kashimira police at Mira Road.

According to a report in Midday, the victim had parted ways with Imtiyaz Chaudhary after he refused to marry her due to their different faiths. They had been in relationship since 2021. Later, the girl stopped responding to Chaudhary’s calls and messages. Angered by this, Chaudhary threatened to make private photographs and videos public unless she agreed to meet him at Mira Road. Gujarat Shocker: Sadhu Rapes Married Woman In Godhra On Pretext of Religious Ritual to Conceive Child

The woman alleged that when she reached the lodge, Chaudhary physically assaulted her and then raped and sodomised her. He spat at several places in the room, made the woman lick it, and screamed lick the spit so that you will not commit the same mistake of not responding to my calls, a cop said. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Rapes, Threatens Woman at Gunpoint in Dhule on Pretext of Networking; Arrested.

When the girl returned home she narrated her ordeal to a friend who then sought the help of a social activist. The trio reached Kashimira police station and based on the woman’s statement, an FIR was registered on February 1.

Police have booked Chaudhary under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code(IPC). Chaudhary is on the run and has switched off his mobile.

Police said he sometimes switches on his cellphone and has been continuously changing his locations. He is active on social media and police team has been chasing him and he will be arrested soon.

