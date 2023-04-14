New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/PNN): Nykaa Fashion, the online fashion retail arm of Nykaa, has been winning hearts with its tight curation of products and trend-forward approach. Co-founder of Nykaa and CEO of Nykaa Fashion, Adwaita Nayar, shares her vision for the brand, which aims to bring the best brands from across the country and the globe to Indian customers. What sets Nykaa Fashion apart is its focus on curation. Nayar and her team work hard to ensure that every product listed on the app is of the highest quality, is on-trend, and offers good value for money. The premium fashion platform has in fact dedicated a process to actively de-list products from the app every week, ensuring that only the best-curated products are available to customers. Nykaa Fashion also offers several exciting properties on its platform, including Hidden Gems, a property that is close to Nayar's heart as she travels across the country, discovers emerging labels and brands, brings them on to the platform, and gives them the attention they deserve. Nayar also revealed that she was amazed by the types of brands that she was able to bring into the country through the Global Store, another curation-led property that she developed and launched in September 2022, which brings the best brands from around the world to Indian customers. Nykaa Fashion now offers some really cool brands from Turkey, UK, and USA on the platform.

With a goal to create a platform that provides all-round customer sustenance, Adwaita says, "Reflecting on the market demands, I realised there was an urgent requirement for a platform that offered meticulously curated products, along with engaging content and inspiration, to aid customers in their decision-making process." while speaking about her vision for Nykaa Fashion.

Also Read | Fastest Ball in IPL 2023: Top Bowlers to Clock the Highest Speeds in Indian Premier League Season 16.

With its focus on curation, inspiration, and customer obsession, Nykaa Fashion is quickly becoming the go-to destination for fashion-conscious Indian customers. To check out the platform's latest offerings, visit www.nykaafashion.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

Also Read | Terror Threat To Mumbai Turns Out a Hoax; Man Arrested for Making Fake Call About Pakistani Terrorists Entering City.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)