Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 18: A new benchmark in personalized aesthetic and wellness care has been set with the grand launch of "Aesthetics Redefined by Cocoona", a premier skin, hair, body, and wellness clinic located on Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 1, Gurugram. The state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by Meenakshi Lekhi, former Minister of State for External Affairs.

Founded by an esteemed team of experts-Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Lohia, a noted management guru and urban development expert; Dr. Kriti Lohia, a leading aesthetic dermatologist and India's first American board-certified regenerative medicine expert in dermatology; and Dr. Sanjay Parashar, a globally renowned plastic surgeon and founder of Cocoona Clinics in Dubai and India--the clinic aims to redefine aesthetic experiences with a holistic, patient-centric approach.

With over 30 years of experience and 26,000+ transformations, Dr. Parashar brings unmatched expertise to the clinic. Dr. Kriti Lohia, with over 15,000 successful procedures and a complication rate of just 0.0006%, is also the first in North India to offer stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine for aesthetic treatments.

This doctor-led, all-in-one clinic specializes in advanced solutions for skin, hair, cosmetic plastic surgery, IV therapies, stem cell treatments, and wellness. Unique offerings include Brotox (Botox for men), Hairtox (Botox for hair loss), 3D waist sculpting, Cleopatra Lift, and Mini Incision Breast Augmentation.

Focused on empowering individuals, the clinic simplifies medical jargon to help clients make informed, confident decisions. "Aesthetics Redefined" is not just a clinic--it's an experience of self-discovery, aimed at helping you 'Reclaim Your You,' with treatments tailored to each individual.

For more information, visit www.aestheticsredefined.in or follow @aestheticsredefinedhq on social media.

