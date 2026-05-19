Pharmacy Strike on May 20: Jan Aushadhi Kendras To Stay Open; Assure Uninterrupted Medicine Supply

Patna, May 19: Even as pharmacy operators across India have called for a one-day strike on Wednesday over the lack of clear regulations governing e-pharmacies, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras will remain operational, ensuring uninterrupted access to medicines. The decision was taken by the PMBJK Retailer Association, which announced on Tuesday that Jan Aushadhi Kendras will continue to function, particularly at major hospitals such as AIIMS and Patna Medical College and Hospital, to avoid inconvenience to patients.

The nationwide strike by chemists has been called to demand a clear legal framework for the online sale of medicines, commonly referred to as e-pharmacy. Industry representatives said that the absence of proper regulations has turned the sector into a grey area, raising serious concerns about public health and safety. Pharmacists have flagged issues such as the easy availability of narcotics and Schedule H drugs online without adequate checks, which they say is contributing to misuse and societal harm. Chemist Bandh on May 20: Why 8 Lakh Pharmacies Across India Are Calling for Shutdown.

According to pharmacy professionals, traditional chemists operate under strict provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which mandate prescription verification and limit the quantity of medicines dispensed. In contrast, they claim that e-pharmacies often lack such safeguards. Ravi Kumar, associated with the Bihar Chemists and Druggists Association, emphasised that uniform regulations should apply to both online and offline pharmacies to ensure patient safety.

Prasanna Kumar Singh, President of the Bihar Chemists and Druggists Association, said that many medicines require strict temperature-controlled storage (cold chain), which is often compromised during online delivery via courier services. He warned that such lapses can reduce the efficacy of medicines and, in some cases, make them harmful. Additionally, concerns were raised about the circulation of counterfeit drugs and the lack of proper return mechanisms in online transactions. Pharmacy Bandh on May 20: Why Chemists Across India Have Threatened To Protest Against E-Pharmacies.

The association also highlighted the financial strain on traditional pharmacies due to the rapid growth of e-pharmacies. In areas like Govind Mitra Road in Patna -- a major pharmaceutical hub -- more than 900 wholesale and retail shops reportedly generate significant monthly business. However, the rise of online medicine sales has led to an estimated 10 per cent decline in business for offline retailers. In Bihar alone, the sector is reportedly incurring losses of around Rs 20 crore per month, forcing many shop owners to reduce staff.

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