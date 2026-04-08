BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 8: Greendot Biopak Pvt. Ltd., a globally recognised material science company in the sustainable packaging space, is strengthening its focus on 100% bio-based & home compostable aqueous barrier coating and coated paper and paperboard packaging solutions for India and global foodservice markets. The company is deepening its work in this area as brands, converters and foodservice businesses look for alternatives to conventional single-use plastic products and disposables that can better meet evolving performance, sustainability and regulatory requirements.

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This growing focus comes as demand rises across food delivery, quick-service restaurants (QSR), food & beverage and packaged food segments for packaging that can meet both performance and sustainability expectations. In India, this shift is being driven by growing scrutiny of single-use materials and increasing interest in compostable, repulpable and food-safe alternatives. Brands are increasingly seeking food-safe, toxin-free and compostable packaging solutions that can meet both performance and regulatory expectations.

Europe's regulatory direction is adding further momentum. The Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD) has accelerated the move away from paper and board products that use synthetic polymer linings for grease and moisture resistance. At the same time, proposed revisions to the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive (PPWD) seek to ensure that all packaging on the European Union market is reusable or recyclable in an economically viable way by 2030. For Indian exporters, food brands and packaging companies serving international customers, these developments are increasingly shaping material choices and product strategies.

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Greendot Biopak's coating solutions are developed entirely from renewable, bio-based raw materials and are designed to add barrier performance to paper and paperboard substrates. The company has developed a groundbreaking 100% biobased coating used in takeaway boxes, wraps, trays, cups, pouches and other single-use foodservice and packaging applications. The coating solutions are compliant with EN 13432 and IS/ISO 17088 and are designed to support home compostability requirements.

The company's approach centres on coating chemistry made from naturally occurring, unmodified materials and ingredients such as starch, plant proteins, seaweed extracts, cellulose, waxes, oils and minerals, none of which fall under the SUPD restricted list. Greendot Biopak's approach replaces the need for conventional barrier materials such as PE, LDPE, PP, PET, PS, EPS, PLA, PBAT, acrylics, oxo-degradable plastics, fluorine-based coatings, and other modified synthetic polymers.

Greendot Biopak's coated solutions deliver oil and grease resistance in the 14-16 Kit range, heat sealability between 80°C and 160°C, and high repulpability. These properties make them suitable for applications ranging from foodservice packaging to flexible paper-based formats. This performance profile is aimed at addressing a gap in the market, where many existing alternatives still require a compromise between functionality, recyclability and end-of-life outcomes.

"Packaging requirements are changing rapidly, especially in food delivery, QSR and packaged food," said Rajen Bhagyoday, Founder, Greendot Biopak Pvt. Ltd. "Brands today need solutions that can deliver barrier performance and food safety while staying aligned with the direction of global regulation. Under SUPD, any synthetic polymer that forms a separate layer may come within the scope of restriction, regardless of biodegradability claims. This is why the focus has been on pioneering compostable aqueous barrier coating technologies based on 100% biobased natural, unmodified plant polymers."

The Indian market is also moving in the same direction. As enforcement around single-use plastics and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) strengthens, plastic-coated solutions used in foodservice and packaging are drawing greater attention, particularly where recyclability and compostability remain unclear. For businesses, the challenge is no longer only replacing plastic, but finding packaging that combines grease resistance, strength, heat sealability and a credible end-of-life pathway.

Under SUPD, paper and paperboard products that contain a synthetic lining for water, oil & grease resistance may be treated as restricted if that layer acts as a plastic component and cannot be easily separated during recycling. By contrast, 100% biobased coating that does form a distinct layer on a substrate provides a superior functional barrier against moisture, water vapor, oil & grease, oxygen, aroma transmission without the banned list of ingredients, but finding packaging that combines WVTR, MVTR, OTR, OGR, Aroma barriers with heat sealability and a credible end-of-life pathway, thus qualifies for exemption. This is creating demand for compostable, repulpable and SUPD-exempt paper-based packaging solutions across both domestic and export-oriented markets.

Greendot Biopak's solutions are backed by certifications and validations across compostability, food contact and chemical safety. These include EN 13432 and IS/ISO 17088 for compostability, along with food-contact testing and compliance verification by ISEGA. Additional validations include PFAS-free testing and migration testing for food-contact applications.

Building on its early work in water-based barrier chemistry, Greendot Biopak is now scaling its coated paper and paperboard packaging solutions for brands and converters in India and overseas markets seeking compostable, bio-based and SUPD-exempt alternatives to conventional single-use plastic products and disposables.

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