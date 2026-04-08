BTS member Jin and actress Shin Se Kyung have become the subject of widespread dating rumours following a viral social media post. The speculation, which emerged on the popular South Korean forum Nate Pann, has gained significant traction online, marking a rare instance of the "Super Tuna" singer being linked to a romantic "scandal." HYBE India Girl Group Auditions: Dates, Cities Inside; Pop-Up Park Schedule Revealed.

BTS Jin and Shin Se Kyung Relationship Rumours Spread

The rumours gained momentum after a post on Nate Pann, which has reportedly garnered nearly 70,000 views, shared several images as alleged evidence of a private relationship. Netizens pointed to photos of Shin Se Kyung attending a recent BTS concert as a primary indicator.

Additional "evidence" cited by fans includes the pair wearing similar jackets, often referred to in K-pop culture as "couple items." Furthermore, some observers noted that both individuals appeared to have received the same exclusive merchandise from BTS’s latest "Swim" collection, sparking further debate across social media platforms.

BTS Jin, Actress Shin Se Kyung Secretly Dating?

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Jin and Shin Se Kyung’s Professional Connection

The link between the two stars is not entirely new to fans. Shin Se-kyung recently starred as the female lead in the music video for Jin's emotional track, "Don’t Say You Love Me." Their on-screen chemistry in the video was highly praised by viewers, which many believe laid the groundwork for the current speculation.

Watch the Music Video of ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’:

Public reaction to the reports remains divided. While a segment of the fanbase has expressed support for the potential couple, others remain sceptical, dismissing the similarities in clothing and concert attendance as mere coincidences. Many members of the BTS fandom, known as ARMY, have reacted with humour, noting that after years of maintaining a scandal-free profile, Jin’s first major dating rumour involves a former co-star in what many describe as a "harmless" context.

Background on the Artists

Jin, the eldest member of the global sensation BTS, has recently been active with the group’s comeback album Arirang. He has consistently maintained a private personal life throughout his decade-long career. BTS Song ‘SWIM’ Out: Bangtan Boys Navigate High Seas in Emotional ‘ARIRANG’ Comeback Track Starring Lili Reinhart (Watch Video).

Shin Se-kyung is a prominent South Korean actress known for her roles in hit dramas such as Six Flying Dragons and Run On. Neither BigHit Music nor Shin Se-kyung’s agency has issued an official statement regarding the rumours at this time.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).