New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/PNN): One of the leading Health-tech company, JVS Technologies Pvt Ltd, introduces SoftClinic GenX: India's first ZERO-cost AI-powered digital health-tech platform for adopting digital prescriptions in India. This helps doctors prepare prescriptions in seconds and send them to patients over WhatsApp, Email and SMS without typing anything. It is a touch-based app powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning that aims to minimize the time taken to prepare prescriptions compared to the time taken to write on paper or typing it on computers. This also helps doctors increase their efficiency and accuracy and reduce fatigue due to writing multiple prescriptions throughout the day along with providing them access to patient records anywhere-anytime.

As per the CEO, Saket Singhi, In the Indian market, where there are more than 4 billion prescriptions written yearly, SoftClinic GenX is on a mission for adoption of digital prescriptions, which will result in significantly reducing the use of paper and decrease waiting time for patients by eliminating repetitive data entry at each touch points.

With SoftClinic GenX, physicians will start their journey toward truly paperless practice. It has inbuilt highly secured telemedicine features to help do follow-up consultations with patients over the phone or tablets, or any computer device.

Personalized artificial intelligence and machine learning help physicians prepare prescriptions within seconds by simply selecting from suggestions. On completion of the consultation, a prescription is digitally sent to patients on their WhatsApp, SMS and Email as well as patients can access the prescription from the SoftClinic GenX Care App, which is specially designed to keep all medical records organized for the patient and their family members.

It's the latest and greatest product from the house of JVS Group, which has two decades-long expertise in the Health-Tech domain. With the introduction of SoftClinic GenX, the primary goals are to eliminate the trust deficit between patients and doctors, reduce waiting time for patients and save the environment by reducing the use of papers in clinics and hospitals.

From its humble beginnings as a clinical software solution provider in 2002, JVS has evolved and grown multifold over the years. The company now offers software solutions in 45+ countries and, with its flagship product SoftClinic, has served more than 5 million patients to this day. SoftClinic has been in the market since 2010, and it has been awarded the best clinic & hospital management software (HMS) by customers, Silicon Reviews, SoftwareSuggest, Capterra, etc. With the launch of SoftClinic GenX, JVS plans to expand its presence worldwide.

SoftClinic GenX digital health-tech platform offers a connected solution for all healthcare professionals to connect patients with clinics, laboratories, pharmacy and hospitals. Bringing all these amazing medical tech support services under an umbrella is only possible due to the implementation of artificial intelligence. AI offers a significant edge in analytics and decision-making over traditional methods. SoftClinic GenX takes full advantage of AI and ML in capturing, storing with encryption, and analyze data from day-to-day operations.

If you're a physician still writing / printing prescriptions on paper, laboratory still giving reports on paper, a pharmacy still creating manual/computerized bills, or a hospital still using all printouts, then you should register and start using SoftClinic GenX today.

With the launch, SoftClinic GenX is offering exciting free wallet credit offers to the first 1000 signups.

